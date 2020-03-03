BRUSLY — Another playoff game, another dominant third quarter gave fourth seeded Brusly another victory in the Class 3A playoffs.
The Panthers (27-5) turned a 10-point halftime lead into a 21-point advantage early in the third quarter on the way to a 72-58 regional win over No. 13 Marksville Tuesday night.
Guard Ja’Sean LeDuff attacked the Marksville defense at will to the tune of 33 points to lead Brusly. Davis Stovall added 16 points for the Panthers. Tydrick Harrell’s 22 points led the way for Marksville (25-11).
“They couldn’t stay in front of me so after I realized that, I just kept going,” LeDuff said. “My teammates helped me. They kept passing me the ball and got me going.”
Marksville came out in a 1-3-1 zone that seemed to bother the Panther offense and helped to stall the fast pace that Brusly wanted to play.
Brusly held a 15-11 lead at the end of one quarter and extended it to 30-21 on Shawn Morgan’s layup late in the second.
At the 7:03 mark of the second quarter, Brusly was in the bonus. The Panthers had committed one foul up to that point. It was 31-21 at halftime in favor of the home team.
A quick 13-2 run out of the locker room, capped by Stovall’s layup gave Brusly a 44-23 lead at put the game out of reach. The closest Marksville got was within 14 points.
“When you can’t make shots and have live ball turnovers, that’s a real problem for you,” Marksville coach Alex Perkins said. “We had a lot of them between the second quarter and the third quarter. We got some good looks, just couldn’t make them.”
Brusly coach Kirby Loupe told his team to pick up the pace and improve defensively at halftime. It worked.
“We talked all weekend about we just can’t play fast enough in this game,” he said. “We didn’t feel one through eight that they (Marksville) could play with that energy all night. We talked to them at halftime. However, fast we were playing wasn’t fast enough. I wanted to also focus defensively a little more.
“I thought early against their zone we weren’t aggressive offensively. We weren’t attacking gaps. The ball wasn’t moving quick enough. It allowed them to play at a pace that they really wanted. Once Jay (LeDuff) kinda got going downhill, that sucker’s a human joystick."