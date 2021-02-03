Division I
Bidistrict
No. 32 Thibodaux (6-8-2) at No. 1 Catholic-BR (12-2)
No. 17 Lafayette (8-8-2) at No. 16 Alexandria (12-8-1)
No. 24 Rummel (12-8-3) at No. 9 Dutchtown (11-7-2)
No. 25 East Ascension (6-7-4) at No. 8 Sulphur (12-2-3)
No. 28 West Monroe (8-10-1) at No. 5 Denham Springs (13-3-2)
No. 21 Zachary (14-10-1) at No. 12 Mandeville (12-8-0)
No. 20 Acadiana (9-9-4) at No. 13 Destrehan (6-10-5)
No. 29 Grace King (7-5-4) at No. 4 Byrd (13-3-5)
No. 30 Walker (5-8-5) at No. 3 Captain Shreve (17-4-3)
No. 19 Baton Rouge High (8-9-7) at No. 14 Pineville (10-7-1)
No. 22 Central Lafourche (8-9-2) at No. 11 Southside (10-7-6)
No. 27 Ponchatoula (8-6-0) at No. 6 St. Paul’s (17-3)
No. 26 East Ascension (6-7-4) at No. 7 St. Amant (13-4-2)
No. 23 Slidell (5-6-3) at No. 10 Brother Martin (10-7-3)
No. 18 Airline (11-8-3) at No. 15 West Jefferson (11-5-2)
No. 31 Ruston (6-8-2) at No. 2 Jesuit (15-0-1)
Division II
Bidistrict
No. 1 Holy Cross (22-4-2), bye
No. 17 Ouachita Parish (4-8-3) at No. 16 Haughton (8-8-4)
No. 24 Woodlawn-BR (3-4-1) at No. 9 Belle Chasse (12-7)
No. 8 South Terrebonne (16-6-3), bye
No. 5 Neville (9-3-1), bye
No. 21 Sam Houston (7-8-3) at No. 12 Live Oak (10-6-1)
No. 20 Riverdale (5-6-2) at No. 13 Bonnabel (8-4-0)
No. 4 Ben Franklin (14-3-3), bye
No. 3 Benton (13-4-3), bye
No. 19 West Ouachita (8-9-1) at No. 14 Shaw (11-5-0)
No. 22 Northwood-Shreveport (4-9-1) at No. 11 Lakeshore (9-7-2)
No. 6 Caddo Magnet (10-9-3), bye
No. 7 Parkway (8-9-3), bye
No. 23 Tioga (5-12-2) at No. 10 East Jefferson (3-7-4)
No. 18 Beau Chene (6-11) at No. 15 Terrebonne (5-9-2)
No. 2 St. Thomas More (12-5-4), bye
Division III
Bidistrict
No. 1 University (13-1-3), bye
No. 17 West Feliciana (12-2-2) at No. 16 DeRidder (7-5-2)
No. 24 Erath (8-8-1) at No. 9 David Thibodaux (9-4-4)
No. 8 Bossier (15-4-4), bye
No. 5 E.D. White (13-3-4), bye
No. 21 De La Salle (9-11-2) at No. 12 Hannan (11-8-3)
No. 20 Morgan City (6-11-2) at No. 13 Leesville (9-4-1)
No. 4 North Vermillon (14-0-4), bye
No. 3 Loyola Prep (18-4-5), bye
No. 19 Haynes Academy (6-5-3) at No. 14 St. Michael (6-10-2)
No. 22 Pearl River (3-9-2) at No. 11 New Orleans Military & Maritime (5-6-1)
No. 6 Parkview Baptist (16-1-1), bye
No. 7 Vandebilt (17-9-1), bye
No. 23 Grant (6-7-5) at No. 10 St. Louis Catholic (12-9-5)
No. 18 Cecilia (4-6-3) at No. 15 Teurlings Catholic (12-11-1)
No. 2 Lusher Charter (17-1-3), bye
Division IV
Bidistrict
No. 1 Pope John Paul II (14-4-2), bye
No. 17 St. Frederick (9-7-1) at No. 16 Westminster Christian (9-6-0)
No. 24 Evangel Christian (3-8-3) at No. 9 Calvary Baptist (11-1-3)
No. 8 Newman (10-7-1), bye
No. 5 Menard (14-6-1), bye
No. 21 Covenant Christian (7-8-1) at No. 12 Glenmora (9-6-4)
No. 20 Grace Christian (8-5-2) at No. 13 Country Day (6-6-1)
No. 4 Northlake Christian (10-2-2), bye
No. 3 Episcopal Acadiana (12-3-2), bye
No. 19 St. Martin’s Episcopal (8-8-0) at No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (7-7-3)
No. 22 Houma Christian (5-7-2) at No. 11 Vermilion Catholic (10-5-1)
No. 6 Episcopal-BR (12-6-4), bye
No. 7 Ouachita Christian (8-4-2)
No. 23 Lafayette Christian (4-11-4) at No. 10 Ascension Episcopal (12-5-3)
No. 18 Dunham (5-7-2) at No. 15 Rapides (8-5-3)
No. 2 Catholic-New Iberia (11-1-0), bye