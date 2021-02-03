BR.stamantdutchsoccer.011321 HS 680.JPG
St. Amant's Tyler Bridgewater (21) and Dutchtown's Cooper Fontenot (15) vie for the ball, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Dutchtown High School in Dutchtown, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Division I

Bidistrict

No. 32 Thibodaux (6-8-2) at No. 1 Catholic-BR (12-2)

No. 17 Lafayette (8-8-2) at No. 16 Alexandria (12-8-1)

No. 24 Rummel (12-8-3) at No. 9 Dutchtown (11-7-2)

No. 25 East Ascension (6-7-4) at No. 8 Sulphur (12-2-3)

No. 28 West Monroe (8-10-1) at No. 5 Denham Springs (13-3-2)

No. 21 Zachary (14-10-1) at No. 12 Mandeville (12-8-0)

No. 20 Acadiana (9-9-4) at No. 13 Destrehan (6-10-5)

No. 29 Grace King (7-5-4) at No. 4 Byrd (13-3-5)

No. 30 Walker (5-8-5) at No. 3 Captain Shreve (17-4-3)

No. 19 Baton Rouge High (8-9-7) at No. 14 Pineville (10-7-1)

No. 22 Central Lafourche (8-9-2) at No. 11 Southside (10-7-6)

No. 27 Ponchatoula (8-6-0) at No. 6 St. Paul’s (17-3)

No. 26 East Ascension (6-7-4) at No. 7 St. Amant (13-4-2)

No. 23 Slidell (5-6-3) at No. 10 Brother Martin (10-7-3)

No. 18 Airline (11-8-3) at No. 15 West Jefferson (11-5-2)

No. 31 Ruston (6-8-2) at No. 2 Jesuit (15-0-1)

Division II

Bidistrict

No. 1 Holy Cross (22-4-2), bye

No. 17 Ouachita Parish (4-8-3) at No. 16 Haughton (8-8-4)

No. 24 Woodlawn-BR (3-4-1) at No. 9 Belle Chasse (12-7)

No. 8 South Terrebonne (16-6-3), bye

No. 5 Neville (9-3-1), bye

No. 21 Sam Houston (7-8-3) at No. 12 Live Oak (10-6-1)

No. 20 Riverdale (5-6-2) at No. 13 Bonnabel (8-4-0)

No. 4 Ben Franklin (14-3-3), bye

No. 3 Benton (13-4-3), bye

No. 19 West Ouachita (8-9-1) at No. 14 Shaw (11-5-0)

No. 22 Northwood-Shreveport (4-9-1) at No. 11 Lakeshore (9-7-2)

No. 6 Caddo Magnet (10-9-3), bye

No. 7 Parkway (8-9-3), bye

No. 23 Tioga (5-12-2) at No. 10 East Jefferson (3-7-4)

No. 18 Beau Chene (6-11) at No. 15 Terrebonne (5-9-2)

No. 2 St. Thomas More (12-5-4), bye

Division III

Bidistrict

No. 1 University (13-1-3), bye

No. 17 West Feliciana (12-2-2) at No. 16 DeRidder (7-5-2)

No. 24 Erath (8-8-1) at No. 9 David Thibodaux (9-4-4)

No. 8 Bossier (15-4-4), bye

No. 5 E.D. White (13-3-4), bye

No. 21 De La Salle (9-11-2) at No. 12 Hannan (11-8-3)

No. 20 Morgan City (6-11-2) at No. 13 Leesville (9-4-1)

No. 4 North Vermillon (14-0-4), bye

No. 3 Loyola Prep (18-4-5), bye

No. 19 Haynes Academy (6-5-3) at No. 14 St. Michael (6-10-2)

No. 22 Pearl River (3-9-2) at No. 11 New Orleans Military & Maritime (5-6-1)

No. 6 Parkview Baptist (16-1-1), bye

No. 7 Vandebilt (17-9-1), bye

No. 23 Grant (6-7-5) at No. 10 St. Louis Catholic (12-9-5)

No. 18 Cecilia (4-6-3) at No. 15 Teurlings Catholic (12-11-1)

No. 2 Lusher Charter (17-1-3), bye

Division IV

Bidistrict

No. 1 Pope John Paul II (14-4-2), bye

No. 17 St. Frederick (9-7-1) at No. 16 Westminster Christian (9-6-0)

No. 24 Evangel Christian (3-8-3) at No. 9 Calvary Baptist (11-1-3)

No. 8 Newman (10-7-1), bye

No. 5 Menard (14-6-1), bye

No. 21 Covenant Christian (7-8-1) at No. 12 Glenmora (9-6-4)

No. 20 Grace Christian (8-5-2) at No. 13 Country Day (6-6-1)

No. 4 Northlake Christian (10-2-2), bye

No. 3 Episcopal Acadiana (12-3-2), bye

No. 19 St. Martin’s Episcopal (8-8-0) at No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (7-7-3)

No. 22 Houma Christian (5-7-2) at No. 11 Vermilion Catholic (10-5-1)

No. 6 Episcopal-BR (12-6-4), bye

No. 7 Ouachita Christian (8-4-2)

No. 23 Lafayette Christian (4-11-4) at No. 10 Ascension Episcopal (12-5-3)

No. 18 Dunham (5-7-2) at No. 15 Rapides (8-5-3)

No. 2 Catholic-New Iberia (11-1-0), bye

