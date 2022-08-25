Both the bleachers and the parking lot were filled to capacity long before host Woodlawn was scheduled to play Madison Prep in Thursday’s final game of the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic.
The chance to see LSU commitment Rickie Collins play quarterback for the Panthers attracted a crowd. Ultimately, it was not rain but lightning that ruined the jamboree finale for Class 5A Woodlawn and 3A power Madison Prep.
“I’m still sitting here in awe … trying to figure out what to do next,” Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall said afterward. “We need to get some work in before next week. We’ll have to see.”
Across town, the final game of the EBR at Scotlandville also was cancelled by lightning before it could be completed.
As Madison Prep ran onto the visitor’s sideline at Woodlawn, a bright orange lightning strike and thunder clap interrupted plans for the third game. Helen Cox defeated Istrouma 7-0 in the other varsity game. The host Panthers beat Madison Prep 14-6 in a JV game that opened the action.
Collins was not the only QB with a lot on the line. Sophomores Tylon Johnson of Madison Prep and Lemoine Brady of Istrouma got the starts for their teams.
“Last year I was a backup and I worked hard all summer to get this chance,” Istrouma’s Brady said. “The chance to lead my team, it means a lot.”
Brady and the Indians were within inches of the goal line in the final minute if the first half. A Brady to D’Antwan Brown pass gave Istrouma its best chance to score.
But on the next play, Brady got sacked and the half ended. The Indians drove across the midfield late in the game, but Helen Cox came away with a 7-0 victory.
The MPA-Woodlawn game would have been a homecoming of sorts for Johnson, whose older brother and father both played at Woodlawn.
Johnson donned the No. 17 worn by his predecessor, Zeon Chriss, a four-year starter who is now a freshman at UL. But it was not meant to be.
“It is really disappointing because we needed this test going into the game next week against U-High,” Randall said, aware that U-High beat St. Michael 36-0 in its Red Stick Rumble game played earlier Thursday at Parkview Baptist.