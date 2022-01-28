Jehovah-Jireh senior 6-foot-1 guard John-Paul Ricks averages 33 points per game and is normally his team’s leading scorer.
Friday night his team needed him to be more of a facilitator and that strategy worked as the Warriors won the District 7-C title with a 53-42 victory over host Family Christian Academy.
Senior guard Ahmon Williams hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to pace Jehovah-Jireh (15-9, 2-0). Ricks, who scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, had four big fourth-quarter rebounds to help hold off FCA (22-7, 1-1).
Ricks led his squad with nine rebounds and dished five assists.
“When other teams double and triple team John-Paul, we have to have other players hit shots,” Jehovah-Jireh coach Dirk Ricks said. “John-Paul is an unselfish player and found the open man. His rebounding was key and we had good shooting games from Ahmon Williams and Royal Bryant (13 points). Our guard Michael Bougere showed his speed and got us off to a good start.”
Senior Bryson Martin and junior Chance Martin led the Flames with 15 and 14 points. Bryson Martin scored 13 points in the second half as FCA rallied to take a 27-26 lead on his three-point play with 3:33 remaining. That capped a 12-2 run.
Bryant hit a jumper as Jehovah-Jireh took the lead for good at 28-27.
Ricks hit a 3-pointer and then assisted to Williams for another 3-pointer and a 34-29 late in the third quarter. Jireh Williams hit two free throws with 7:25 left in the contest to cut the deficit to 34-33. That was the closest FCA got.
Jehovah-Jireh, which has won the past four Division V state titles, went on a 19-9 run from there. Bryant scored seven points and Ricks five in the fourth quarter.
Family Christian coach Isaac Amedee said JJCA was more focused that his team.
“We were really tight in the first half and Jehovah-Jireh came to win,” Amedee said. “Coach Ricks did a really good job, and I thought John-Paul really controlled the game without having to score. For me John-Paul is the best senior guard in the state. They deserved it.”
Amedee said the Martin brothers played well for his squad.
“They’re good athletes,” he said. “We’re in good shape and they’re strong guys. We both have played tough schedules and that will help us in the playoffs.”
Bougere went coast to coast for a basket to put JJCA up 8-4 in the first quarter. The Warriors pulled ahead 18-7 at the midpoint of the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Williams off an inbounds play.
Bryson Martin scored nine points and Chance Martin seven in the third quarter as FCA outscored the Warriors 16-12.