Two distinctively different touchdowns from Episcopal’s Reid Chauvin in a nine-second span were all the Knights needed to distance themselves Friday night.
The sophomore scored on a 57-yard burst at the 5:48 mark of the third quarter, then followed Brody Bailey’s fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff with a 31-yard pass reception from quarterback Lewis Ward to carry Episcopal past former District 6-2A foe Port Allen, 38-14, at Memorial Field.
“Tonight, it was good to have other guys,” said Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois, who picked up his 161st career win in 23 years at the school. “They’re going to take things away from you. If you’re able to have other people involved, and just spread the ball around, it’s going to make your offense more potent.”
The two touchdowns from Chauvin, who accounted for 171 yards and three TDs, extended the lead to 35-0 for Episcopal (4-0), which won its 25th straight regular-season game. It also won for the sixth consecutive time against Port Allen (2-2), which played the last 2½ quarters without starting quarterback Darius Harris because of a concussion.
“We’re not making any excuses,” Port Allen coach Don Gibson said. “You have to give credit to Episcopal for doing a heck of a job. They had a heck of a game plan.”
Wide receiver-turned-quarterback Jarius Wright, who carried 10 times for 38 yards, directed the Pelicans to a pair of touchdowns in the last 13 minutes of the game.
Episcopal outgained Port Allen 340-126, including 226-72 on the ground. Chauvin paced the Knights with eight carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns, while Braeden George added 53 yards on 11 attempts.
Episcopal kicker Aldon Romano’s 23-yard field with 5:50 remaining made it 38-6. He also kicked five extra points.
“I’m proud of the defense,” Bourgeois said. “They’re getting better and better each week, and they’re going to have to continue to do that.”
Episcopal scored on three consecutive drives that bridged the first and second quarters for a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Knights, who had 2 yards of offense through two series, went exclusively to the ground with Chauvin and George to snap a scoreless tie near the end of the first quarter.
Chauvin’s quick-hitter over the left side resulted in a 34-yard gain to Port Allen’s 30-yard line. Two plays later, he capped the five-play, 67-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring run up the middle with 38 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Knights made it 21-0 with back-to-back touchdowns over a six-minute stretch of the second quarter.
Ward, after a 33-yard completion to Chase Cresson, scored on a 3-yard sneak at the 11:36 mark, and George added a 26-yard, second-effort score on a toss around the right side with 5:33 to go before halftime.