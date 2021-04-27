Episcopal was a gracious host Tuesday evening at the Class 2A, Region II track meet, but only to a point.
The Knights took care of business in the boys and girls competitions as they swept the team titles.
The Episcopal girls rolled up 160 points, well ahead of their closest challengers Ascension Episcopal (77) and Lafayette Christian (70). They won seven events and qualified for 19 spots at next week’s state meet hosted by LSU.
The Knights’ boys squad also won by a comfortable margin after scoring 123 points, and were chased by Lafayette Christian (79) and Port Allen (70). They picked up five wins and 12 spots at the state meet.
“We got everybody through that we needed to set ourselves up for state,” Episcopal girls coach Bill Jones said. “There’s no way to predict what will happen at a state meet, but we set ourselves up nicely. Now we just have to perform.”
Dunham swept all four long distance running events. John Walker McDonald won the 1,600 (4 minutes, 35.68 seconds) and 3,200 (10:21.56). On the girls side, Riley Reis took first in the 1,600 (5:28.75) and 3,200 (12:04.10).
McDonald was third at both events in Division II at the 2021 state indoor meet. Reis posted times that would have been good enough to win her events at the 2019 state outdoor meet, the last one held before last year’s meet was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Episcopal’s Oliver Jack, the boys state indoor shot put champion, took first with a throw of 52 feet, 4 inches. The Knights’ boys also got wins from Ethan Hook in the 110 hurdles (15.20) and 300 hurdles (41.08), and their 4x400 relay team (3:33.83).
Francie Oliver, a jumper for the Episcopal girls, took first in the long jump (17-7 ¼), triple jump (35-9) and tied for first in the high jump (4-11) with teammate Alana Simon. Oliver was the long jump champion at the 2019 outdoor meet.
The Knights’ Daila Young won the 100 hurdles (16.21) and 300 hurdles (47.69), and was named outstanding girls track performer. The boys top track performers were Hook and Lafayette Christian’s Caemon Scott, who won the 100 (10.90) and 200 (21.76).
The top boys field performer was a tie between Jack, Port Allen’s Darius Jarrett and LCA’s Fitzgerald West, each with 12 points.
“It was a good meet. I’m very proud of our senior leadership today,” Episcopal boys coach Claney Duplechin said. “Overall, they had a great attitude and I”m very proud of the way they competed today.”