Two years removed from playing wide receiver, Brusly quarterback Sammy Daquano has led his team to a 7-1 record heading into a highly anticipated matchup with defending Class 3A champion Madison Prep.
Daquano helped lead Brusly to the playoffs as a first-year starter last fall. Year 2 has yielded more productive results going in Friday’s District 7-3A showdown with the Chargers (8-1, 6-1) at BHS with a second-place district finish on the line.
The Panthers lost the spring and most summer workouts in 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic. Daquano took advantage of having a complete offseason in 2021, using it to build a rapport with the other skill players in Brusly’s offense.
“The offseason is where you build connections with the running backs and receivers,” Daquano said. “Having spring practices and the extra time has definitely helped.”
To date, Daquano has 724 passing yards with eight touchdowns and 301 yards rushing with four rushing touchdowns. One of Daquano’s best statistical games came in a 33-30 win over West Feliciana in Week 3 as he tallied four total touchdowns.
There has been adversity too. It came in the form of a 42-6 loss to top-ranked U-High Week 6. The Cubs pulled away in the second half. The Brusly offense totaled just 147 yards and had four turnovers.
“That was a big spotlight game,” Daquano said of the matchup with U-High. “That big game prepared us for this big game we have coming up. We’ve seen the toughest of tough competition.
“We know they (Madison Prep) are a great team. We have the same mentality. It’s still the mindset to go 1-0 this week.”
Daquano didn’t play well in the loss to U-High, but he said he took some valuable lessons from that experience.
“You have to have the mentality that it’s a long game,” he said. “You have to know that your team has your back. Coach has been stressing that to me lately and its comforting to know.”
In turn, Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said his team has to learn how to deal with the adversity that occurs during any given game, noting that the U-High game gave the Panthers a taste of that involves.
“In that game we were playing the kind of game we want to play,” Schooler said. “We have to mature and deal with the adversity and continue to play our game.”
Schooler said Daquano has grown into a leader on the team and also is a player who leads by example.
“Sammy is one of those guys that the team will rally around,” Schooler stated. “When there’s adversity, we need to make sure his voice is being heard.”