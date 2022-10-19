Statistics submitted by area schools
Class 5A/4A
Rushing
135-1,266, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 22 TDs
148-1,012, Barry Remo, Catholic, 13 TDs
141-960, Glen Cage, Central, 10 TDs
92-829, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 12 TDs
126-724, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 6 TDs
134-653, Cam Kelly, Denham Springs, 6 TDs
102-571, Gary Dukes, Dutchtown, 4 TDs
114-567, CJ McClendon, Walker, 6 TDs
88-516, Jay’Veon Haynes, Woodlawn, 5 TDs
61-479, Kameron Thomas, Zachary, 4 TDs
Passing
1,498, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 100-190-3, 13 TDs
1,489, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 113-167-3, 21 TDs
1,136, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 73-106-2, 15 TDs
1,061, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 87-143-5, 12 TDs
896, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 75-111-0, 13 TDs
688, Sawyer Pruitt, Live Oak, 75-144-6, 3 TDs
685, Hayden Price, Walker, 58-92-4, 8 TDs
600, Jackson Firmin, Central, 38-73-4, 8 TDs
Receiving
35-697, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 10 TDs
49-694, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 10 TDs
33-392, Clayton Adams, Woodlawn, 4 TDs
34-380, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 5 TDs
20-373, Tylin Johnson, Lutcher, 4 TDs
17-345, Tramon Douglas, Woodlawn, 4 TDs
12-341, Zhavier Jupiter, East Ascension, 4 TDs
22-339, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 3 TDs
23-318, Daniel Harden, Catholic, 5 TDs
16-289, Jalen Wright, Zachary, 6 TDs
20-274, Dameium Marcell, Lutcher, 7 TDs
19-273, Ja’Cory Thomas, Walker, 3 TDs
Punting
41.0, Joe Chatelain, Catholic, 6-246
35.8, Corbin Roussel, Dutchtown, 24-860
34.6, Tracye Millet, Lutcher, 5-173
33.8, Coy Guillory, Scotlandville, 13-440
33.0, Brec Shultz, Live Oak, 31-1,010
32.1, Diego Ortiveros, East Ascension, 22-706
30.3, Kaeden Loupe, Central, 9-273
Scoring
132, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher. 22 TDs
80, Barry Remo, Catholic, 13 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
78, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 13 TDs
60, Glen Cage, Central, 10 TDs
60, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 10 TDs
60, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 10 TDs
42, AK Burrell, Dutchtown, 7 TDs
Class 3A and below
Rushing
101-1,152, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 14 TDs
126-1,091, Kaden Williams, St. James, 19 TDs
97-1,033, Antonio, Lopinto, Albany, 19 TDs
66-733, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 13 TDs
85-631, Jackson House, Dunham, 8 TDs
104-619, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 7 TDs
80-605, Braeden George, Episcopal, 7 TDs
46-589, Jon Duhe, Albany, 8 TDs
59-557, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 7 TDs
58-465, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 9 TDs
48-454, Chandler Wilson, East Feliciana, 6 TDs
36-451, Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC, 8 TDs
43-450, Jerome Harris, Southern Lab, 6 TDs
77-427, Tony Lewis, Madison Prep, 5 TDs
51-426, Ja’Terrius Johnson, West Feliciana, 9 TDs
35-408, Landon Frey, Catholic-PC, 5 TDs
Passing
1,701, Mills Dawson, East Feliciana, 119-188-5, 21 TDs
1,431, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 82-140-8, 19 TDs
1,151, Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 73-118-3, 9 TDs
1,141, Brayden Williams, St. James, 86-131-1, 11 TDs
1,116, Tylon Johnson, Madison Prep, 69-115-5, 14 TDs
1,050, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 67-106-7, 13 TDs
1,042, Blake Abney, University, 98-154-4, 14 TDs
921, Marlon Brown, Southern Lab, 52-105-2, 8 TDs
760, Raiyen Otis, Donaldsonville, 42-93-4, 10 TDs
646, Aiden Castell, Albany, 53-84-5, 11 TDs
624, Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, 38-61-2, 10 TDs
Receiving
26-684, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs
33-520, Khai Prean, St. James, 6 TDs
19-505, David Jones, Madison Prep, 8 TDs
28-469, Kobe Brown, St. James, 5 TDs
27-479, Tre’Dez Green, East Feliciana, 8 TDs
34-439, Stanley Gilmore, East Feliciana, 4 TDs
22-360, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs
18-406, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 5 TDs
24-399, David Olinde, Episcopal, 4 TDs
29-397, Seth Gale, University, 5 TDs
12-343, Jac Comeaux, Dunham, 4 TDs
22-331, Jon Duhe, Albany, 4 TDs
36-300, Granville Anderson, University, 4 TDs
Punting
42.7, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 18-769
35.7, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 12-428
35.6, Markale Fisher, Donaldsonville, 21-748
32.0, Kobe Brown, St. James, 12-384
31.5, Granville Anderson, University, 7-221
30.4, Gage Blanchard, St. John, 24-729
Scoring
132, Kaden Williams, St. James, 21 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
114, Antonio Lopinto, Albany, 19 TDs
88, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 13 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs
78, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 14 TDs
78, Jon Duhe, Albany, 14 TDs
76, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 12 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
66, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 11 TDs
62, David Jones, Madison Prep, 10 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
54, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic, 9 TDs
54, Tyler Hamilton, East Feliciana, 9 TDs
54, Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs
54, Ja’Terrius Johnson, West Feliciana, 9 TDs