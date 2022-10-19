Statistics submitted by area schools

Class 5A/4A

Rushing

135-1,266, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 22 TDs

148-1,012, Barry Remo, Catholic, 13 TDs

141-960, Glen Cage, Central, 10 TDs

92-829, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 12 TDs

126-724, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 6 TDs

134-653, Cam Kelly, Denham Springs, 6 TDs

102-571, Gary Dukes, Dutchtown, 4 TDs

114-567, CJ McClendon, Walker, 6 TDs

88-516, Jay’Veon Haynes, Woodlawn, 5 TDs

61-479, Kameron Thomas, Zachary, 4 TDs

Passing

1,498, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 100-190-3, 13 TDs

1,489, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 113-167-3, 21 TDs

1,136, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 73-106-2, 15 TDs

1,061, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 87-143-5, 12 TDs

896, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 75-111-0, 13 TDs

688, Sawyer Pruitt, Live Oak, 75-144-6, 3 TDs

685, Hayden Price, Walker, 58-92-4, 8 TDs

600, Jackson Firmin, Central, 38-73-4, 8 TDs

Receiving

35-697, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 10 TDs

49-694, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 10 TDs

33-392, Clayton Adams, Woodlawn, 4 TDs

34-380, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 5 TDs

20-373, Tylin Johnson, Lutcher, 4 TDs

17-345, Tramon Douglas, Woodlawn, 4 TDs

12-341, Zhavier Jupiter, East Ascension, 4 TDs

22-339, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 3 TDs

23-318, Daniel Harden, Catholic, 5 TDs

16-289, Jalen Wright, Zachary, 6 TDs

20-274, Dameium Marcell, Lutcher, 7 TDs

19-273, Ja’Cory Thomas, Walker, 3 TDs

Punting

41.0, Joe Chatelain, Catholic, 6-246

35.8, Corbin Roussel, Dutchtown, 24-860

34.6, Tracye Millet, Lutcher, 5-173

33.8, Coy Guillory, Scotlandville, 13-440

33.0, Brec Shultz, Live Oak, 31-1,010

32.1, Diego Ortiveros, East Ascension, 22-706

30.3, Kaeden Loupe, Central, 9-273

Scoring

132, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher. 22 TDs

80, Barry Remo, Catholic, 13 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

78, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 13 TDs

60, Glen Cage, Central, 10 TDs

60, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 10 TDs

60, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 10 TDs

42, AK Burrell, Dutchtown, 7 TDs

Class 3A and below

Rushing

101-1,152, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 14 TDs

126-1,091, Kaden Williams, St. James, 19 TDs

97-1,033, Antonio, Lopinto, Albany, 19 TDs

66-733, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 13 TDs

85-631, Jackson House, Dunham, 8 TDs

104-619, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 7 TDs

80-605, Braeden George, Episcopal, 7 TDs

46-589, Jon Duhe, Albany, 8 TDs

59-557, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 7 TDs

58-465, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 9 TDs

48-454, Chandler Wilson, East Feliciana, 6 TDs

36-451, Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC, 8 TDs

43-450, Jerome Harris, Southern Lab, 6 TDs

77-427, Tony Lewis, Madison Prep, 5 TDs

51-426, Ja’Terrius Johnson, West Feliciana, 9 TDs

35-408, Landon Frey, Catholic-PC, 5 TDs

Passing

1,701, Mills Dawson, East Feliciana, 119-188-5, 21 TDs

1,431, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 82-140-8, 19 TDs

1,151, Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 73-118-3, 9 TDs

1,141, Brayden Williams, St. James, 86-131-1, 11 TDs

1,116, Tylon Johnson, Madison Prep, 69-115-5, 14 TDs

1,050, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 67-106-7, 13 TDs

1,042, Blake Abney, University, 98-154-4, 14 TDs

921, Marlon Brown, Southern Lab, 52-105-2, 8 TDs

760, Raiyen Otis, Donaldsonville, 42-93-4, 10 TDs

646, Aiden Castell, Albany, 53-84-5, 11 TDs

624, Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, 38-61-2, 10 TDs

Receiving

26-684, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs

33-520, Khai Prean, St. James, 6 TDs

19-505, David Jones, Madison Prep, 8 TDs

28-469, Kobe Brown, St. James, 5 TDs

27-479, Tre’Dez Green, East Feliciana, 8 TDs

34-439, Stanley Gilmore, East Feliciana, 4 TDs

22-360, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs

18-406, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 5 TDs

24-399, David Olinde, Episcopal, 4 TDs

29-397, Seth Gale, University, 5 TDs

12-343, Jac Comeaux, Dunham, 4 TDs

22-331, Jon Duhe, Albany, 4 TDs

36-300, Granville Anderson, University, 4 TDs

Punting

42.7, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 18-769

35.7, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 12-428

35.6, Markale Fisher, Donaldsonville, 21-748

32.0, Kobe Brown, St. James, 12-384

31.5, Granville Anderson, University, 7-221

30.4, Gage Blanchard, St. John, 24-729

Scoring

132, Kaden Williams, St. James, 21 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

114, Antonio Lopinto, Albany, 19 TDs

88, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 13 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs

78, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 14 TDs

78, Jon Duhe, Albany, 14 TDs

76, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 12 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

66, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 11 TDs

62, David Jones, Madison Prep, 10 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

54, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic, 9 TDs

54, Tyler Hamilton, East Feliciana, 9 TDs

54, Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs

54, Ja’Terrius Johnson, West Feliciana, 9 TDs

