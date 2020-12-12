GEISMAR — Jesuit misfired on all but one of its chances in the first half. Likewise, Dutchtown took advantage of just one of multiple second-half scoring opportunities. Perhaps it was fitting that the teams’ non-district soccer match ended in a 1-1 tie Saturday afternoon at Dutchtown.
It was a rematch of last season’s Division I quarterfinal. In that match, Dutchtown (3-1-1) came from behind to post a 2-1 win. On Saturday, Dutchtown again fell behind before tying the score, but that was where it stayed.
Jesuit (3-0-2) took the lead on Noah Relan’s goal in the 20th minute. The 1-0 score stood until the 49th minute, when David Hopkins cleaned up a header by teammate Brock Shadle-Colon in front of the Jesuit goal.
“I thought we had good spells in the first half and maybe could have capitalized on a chance or two,” Jesuit coach Hubie Collins said. “But I also thought (Dutchtown) had good spells in the second half, so overall it probably was a fair result.”
For the Griffins, who stopped a 48-match unbeaten streak by St. Paul’s earlier in the week, it was another strong effort against a program that has won multiple state titles.
“Both the teams we played this week have the reputations they have for a reason,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said. “We’re just trying to get there as well, so we have to work. We’re trying to build a program where working every minute of the game is normal.”
The Griffins almost got on the scoreboard in the fourth minute. Dutchtown sent a free kick into the penalty box where Noah Perret headed the ball to the right corner of the net. Blue Jays goalkeeper Mason Baglio made a diving deflection.
Baglio finished with four saves.
Dutchtown used two keepers, Josh Barrow and Juan Moreno, and they combined for five saves.
Midway through the first half, Jesuit began peppering the Dutchtown goal. The Blue Jays had two corner kicks sandwiched around a pair of shots by Relan that sailed high over the goal.
In the 20th minute, the Blue Jays worked the ball up the left side where Relan gained control of the ball. This time, his shot from 12 yards out trickled through Moreno’s diving block and into the net.
Jesuit also had first-half shots by Trevor Reichmann and Robert Colomb that went over the top of the goal.
In the 48th minute, Dutchtown’s Ayden Rawashdeh had a runout. He maneuvered past Baglio at the top of the box, but Blue Jay defender Jacob Merritt came across to kick the ball away before Rawashdeh could get off a shot on the open net.
A minute later, off of a corner kick, Shadle-Colon’s header led to Hopkins’ follow shot and goal.
“(Brock) headed to the back post and the keeper pushed it out. Once he pushed it out I was able to follow it up,” Hopkins said. “I would say playing (Jesuit) early in the season is a big deal, but it's nothing like they’re going to be in the playoffs. It will be the same thing for us.”