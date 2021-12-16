How can you find some of the best high school basketball games in the state of Louisiana? Look no further than the Rumble on the River.
Now a round-robin tournament hosted at both Madison Prep and Scotlandville, the event plays host to some of the top teams in the state.
Scotlandville increased its winning streak to seven games to start the season after a 68-65 victory against the Huntington Raiders on Thursday night during the Rumble on the River.
From the opening tip, both teams found harmony at the others expense. After the Hornets (7-0) struck first with a score in the paint from Dorian Booker, the Raiders (7-2) responded with a drive down low for a difficult finish.
Everything was earned on both sides, as both teams relentlessly pressured the ball-handlers. Scotlandville found promise by feeding Booker the ball in the paint and allowing him to distribute to outside shooters or score himself. The big man finished with 18 points.
The first half ended with the Raiders leading 28-26. Both coaches seemed visibly dissatisfied heading into the locker room.
“Despite the turnovers and mistakes, these guys continued to fight,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “We’ve got some new faces, football guys and new assignments.”
The Hornets attacked the rim in the second half. Rayvon Smith led the charge by recording 22 points by the end of the game. Rayshan McCullar responded for Huntington with 29 points.
Booker clogged the paint and corralled a lot of rebounds. After a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter, Huntington led 46-44.
With 6:47 left in the fourth quarter, the Raiders grabbed a five-point lead, but the Hornets responded. After Scotlandville tied the game with 3:50 left, the Hornets got a dunk from Booker and a quick steal and score to put them ahead by four points.
The Hornets built on the lead, pulling away from the Raiders by nine before they responded. Huntington was down by one point with five seconds left.
“We want to play teams that are playoff-caliber teams this time of the year,” Huntington coach Mack Brown said. “We had a lot of offensive rebounds get away from us by [Booker].”
The Raiders aimed to steal the win after two misses at the foul line by John Hubbard, but Hubbard grabbed his own offensive rebound and chewed away three seconds before being fouled a second time.
Hubbard nailed both free throws this time to seal the game for Scotlandville.
“This builds character,” Sample said. “We need these character-building games for us to be better.”
Both teams will spend a night to prepare for their trip to Madison Prep on Friday. The Hornets will face off against Southside while the Raiders will meet Madison Prep.