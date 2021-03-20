BR.catholicliveoakbase.031921 469.jpg
Live Oak’s Blaise Priester (19) makes contact for an RBI triple in the fourth inning of Live Oak's baseball game versus Catholic High Thursday in Watson.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Monday

McKinley at Northeast, 4 p.m.

Madison Prep at Woodlawn, 4 p.m.

White Castle at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

Plaquemine at St. John, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Family Christian at McKinley, 3:30 p.m.

Woodlawn at Ascension Christian, 4 p.m.

Catholic-PC at Catholic High, 4 p.m.

Broadmoor at Liberty, 4 p.m.

Beau Chene at Livonia, 4 p.m.

St. Michael at Tara, 4 p.m.

Dunham at Episcopal, 5 p.m.

East Feliciana at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

St. Amant at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Central at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at Zachary, 6 p.m.

South Terrebonne at Ascension Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Riverside Academy at Ascension Christian, 4 p.m.

Southern Lab at East Iberville, 4 p.m.

Livonia at Slaughter Charter, 5 p.m.

Northeast at Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m.

West Feliciana at University, 6 p.m.

Central Catholic at Plaquemine 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Northlake Christian at Dunham, 4 p.m.

East Feliciana at Family Christian, 4 p.m.

White Castle at McKinley, 4 p.m.

Tara at St. Michael, 4 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Madison Prep, 4:30 p.m.

West St. John at French Settlement, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Slaughter Charter, 5 p.m.

Dutchtown at Central, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeshore at Walker, 6:30 p.m.

University at West Feliciana, 6:30 p.m.

Catholic at Zachary, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Woodlawn at Family Christian, 4 p.m.

East Feliciana at French Settlement, 4 p.m.

West St. John at Plaquemine, 4 p.m.

Carver at St. Michael. 4 p.m.

Zachary at Catholic, 5 p.m.

Port Allen at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

East Ascension at Brusly, 6 p.m.

St. John at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Walker at Dutchtown, 11 a.m.

Family Christian at False River, 11 a.m.

Ascension Catholic at Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m.

Northwood-Shreve at Catholic-PC, noon

B.T. Washington at Donaldsonville, noon

Hahnville at Live Oak, noon

Liberty at Scotlandville, noon

Denham Springs at St. Michael, noon

Beau Chene at West Feliciana, 1:30 p.m.

DeQuincy at French Settlement, 2 p.m.

