Monday
McKinley at Northeast, 4 p.m.
Madison Prep at Woodlawn, 4 p.m.
White Castle at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.
Plaquemine at St. John, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Family Christian at McKinley, 3:30 p.m.
Woodlawn at Ascension Christian, 4 p.m.
Catholic-PC at Catholic High, 4 p.m.
Broadmoor at Liberty, 4 p.m.
Beau Chene at Livonia, 4 p.m.
St. Michael at Tara, 4 p.m.
Dunham at Episcopal, 5 p.m.
East Feliciana at Port Allen, 5 p.m.
St. Amant at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Central at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Zachary, 6 p.m.
South Terrebonne at Ascension Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Riverside Academy at Ascension Christian, 4 p.m.
Southern Lab at East Iberville, 4 p.m.
Livonia at Slaughter Charter, 5 p.m.
Northeast at Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m.
West Feliciana at University, 6 p.m.
Central Catholic at Plaquemine 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Northlake Christian at Dunham, 4 p.m.
East Feliciana at Family Christian, 4 p.m.
White Castle at McKinley, 4 p.m.
Tara at St. Michael, 4 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Madison Prep, 4:30 p.m.
West St. John at French Settlement, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Slaughter Charter, 5 p.m.
Dutchtown at Central, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeshore at Walker, 6:30 p.m.
University at West Feliciana, 6:30 p.m.
Catholic at Zachary, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Woodlawn at Family Christian, 4 p.m.
East Feliciana at French Settlement, 4 p.m.
West St. John at Plaquemine, 4 p.m.
Carver at St. Michael. 4 p.m.
Zachary at Catholic, 5 p.m.
Port Allen at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.
East Ascension at Brusly, 6 p.m.
St. John at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Walker at Dutchtown, 11 a.m.
Family Christian at False River, 11 a.m.
Ascension Catholic at Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m.
Northwood-Shreve at Catholic-PC, noon
B.T. Washington at Donaldsonville, noon
Hahnville at Live Oak, noon
Liberty at Scotlandville, noon
Denham Springs at St. Michael, noon
Beau Chene at West Feliciana, 1:30 p.m.
DeQuincy at French Settlement, 2 p.m.