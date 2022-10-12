Making a rivalry game play out like any other game is the biggest challenge for any coach. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner and Travis Bourgeois know the parameters well.
The coaches also know anything is possible when their teams meet in a pivotal District 6-2A game that highlights Thursday’s schedule. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Dunham’s stadium located behind The Chapel in the Oaks. It is the 28th time the teams have played.
“You can practice and game plan,” Bourgeois said. “But games like this involve so much emotion. And when you are dealing with 15 to 18-year-olds, you never know what you will get.
“The one thing I do know is that both teams will play as hard as they possibly can. They will leave everything on the field.”
Dunham (5-1, 1-0) is ranked No. 4 in the latest LSWA Class 2A poll, while Episcopal (6-0, 1-0) is No. 8. Both teams are in the top five in the LHSAA's Division III select power ratings.
A year ago, Episcopal used a trick play in the final minute to notch a 44-40 win in a game that saw the teams combine for more than 900 yards of offense.
“Defensively, they present a lot problems in a short week because they are the only team on our schedule that runs the wing-T,” Dunham’s Weiner said. “With spread offenses people play today your linebackers key on action in the backfield and looking for receivers. Against the wing-T you cannot do that. Our kids have to be really disciplined.”
Bourgeois sees the Dunham offense led by left-handed quarterback Jackson House as a daunting challenge too. House has 504 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
“Their quarterback can make plays with his feet and his arm,” Bourgeois said. “They have an experienced line that plays on both sides of the ball and have more size and experience. We have to hope that our schedule has prepared us and I am sure Dunham feels the same way.”
Episcopal has a one-two punch at running back with Braeden George (584 yards, 7 TDs) and Reid Chauvin (465 yards, 9 TDs). The Knights’ QB Lewis Ward (1,054 yards, 9 TDs) also ranks among area leaders.
“I am so excited to play in this one,” Episcopal noseguard Cam Butler said. “We’ve worked hard to get to this moment. I like the intensity both teams play with … it is very passionate on both sides of the ball.”
Braden Augustus, a two-way lineman for the Tigers, offers a slightly different take.
“You can never disrespect your opponent and I have some friends playing on the other side,” Augustus said. “This is a big rivalry but like coach (Jonathan) Pixley (former Dunham basketball coach) always told us, ‘It’s a rivalry, but everybody knows Dunham is supposed to win.’ ”