Grant Griffin spun around for his final throw. When the shot put landed just inside the pit and bounced into the grass, coaches and competitors nearby applauded.
The throw of 59 feet, 3 inches was not a record for Episcopal’s annual Jostens Invitational, but it showed how far the Catholic High senior has come and where Griffin and the Bears hope to go.
“I wanted to go 60 feet today, but I cannot be unhappy with that,” Griffin said. “It’s 2 feet better than I threw last week in Mobile. And that throw was 2 feet better than my previous best.”
The Bears’ effort mirrored what Griffin did. Catholic won the eight-team boys division with 175½ points Wednesday night at Episcopal. Zachary (134) and Dutchtown (86) were next.
It was a similar story on the girls side. Ava Riche of St. Joseph’s Academy won the last event, the girls vault, with a height of 12 feet to set a meet record, despite windy conditions.
St. Joseph’s won the girls title with 204 points, finishing ahead of Zachary (104) and host Episcopal (70).
“I am pleased that with the wind I was still able to clear some bars,” Riche said. “My team is awesome. With the wind and everything else, we came out here and pushed through. We competed.”
The meet featured other notable record marks. Dutchtown set a meet/stadium record by winning the 4x100 relay in 42.72 seconds. Catholic’s Winston DeCuir was another record-setter with a time of 47.81 seconds in the boys 400. That time set a meet record.
“We’re starting to put it all together,” Catholic coach Rodney Brown said. “Having Winston and Grant do what they did is part of it. We’re getting there. We still need to work on making sure our handoffs are precise on relay and clean a few other things up.”
Riche also won the triple jump in 37-2. The Redstickers set a school record in winning the 4x200 relay in 1 minute, 41.40 seconds, four tenths of a second ahead of Zachary.
“The team competed well. We had a personal records today and set a school record in the 4x200,” St. Joseph’s coach Charlie Daigle said. “There were really a lot of good things that we needed to see.
“After this, you have district, regional and state. This is the time to start showing those things.”
Other major marks came from well-known performers. Zachary’s Jaydan Jackson set meet/stadium records in winning the girls shot put (44-9) and discus (141-10).
Walker’s Donald Butler is best known as a basketball player, but Wednesday night he won the high jump with a leap of 6-6.