KENNER — Every team has a system but staying within it is not always easy to do at the LHSAA State Volleyball tournament. However, third-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy pulled it off with relative ease.
The Redstickers advanced to the Division I semifinals by ousting No. 11 Fontainebleau 3-0 in the tourney’s quarterfinal round played Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center.
“We knew coming in that every team here is good,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “We have a lot of respect for Fontainebleau and for what we knew they were capable of. There were a lot of good athletes on the other side of that net.
“All I ask the girls to do is play one set at a time and to play their best. They pushed us in the third set. Every one — every set — you have to figure out how to win it. I’m proud of the way they stayed together, played within what we do and that we won it in three.”
The Redstickers (22-3) won by scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-20 advance to play rival Mount Carmel (22-5), the No. 2 seed, at 9 a.m. Friday.
SJA’s balanced attack included 11 kills and 5 blocks by Morgan Perry, 19 assists by Camille Counce and 12 digs by Simone Moreau. Fontainebleau (17-11) was led by Abby Hunt’s 10 kills.