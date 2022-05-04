After Family Christian Academy won the Division V select boys basketball title in March, first-year head coach Isaac Amedee asked his players to do one more thing — move on to play a spring sport.
That might not sound like much, but at a Class C school it can mean the difference between whether the school can have a team. It can also determine how good a baseball or track team can be.
The Flames look to prove how successful their second season can be at the Ochsner/LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships that begin Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
“I am going into it thinking we have a chance to do well,” Amedee said. “But I know there are so many things that can and do happen during a track, especially when you have not been in many meets.
“The regional meet last week was our first meet. I think our long jumper has maybe jumped four times in his life. We only have 52 kids in the high school and we try to have some balance for them. Several played baseball also.”
Field events begin at 1:30 p.m. with running events to follow at 5 p.m. as schools in Classes B and C compete to kickoff the LHSAA’s annual three-day outdoor meet.
Amedee says Jake Freeman runs the fastest 50 meters on the team. Freeman, who is active in the school’s ministry program, is not a basketball player. Freeman will team with Ericleon May and Jireh Williams in sprints/relay. Last week was Williams’ first track meet too.
Brothers Chance and Bryson Martin played huge roles in the Flames' charge to an LHSAA basketball title. They will be standard bearers in track with Bryson Martin in the 1,600/3,200 meters and Chance Martin in the 800 meters.
FCA’s rival Jehovah-Jireh also will be among those to watch. In fact, the teams will be in lanes next to each other for the 4x200-meter relay. JCA basketball star John-Paul Ricks has the third fastest time behind May and Freeman.
Given the circumstances, there is tendency to think FCA’s brand of success is precedented. It is not. In his first stint at Family Christian in 2008, the Flames were the Class C runners-up in track.
"I know these kids are as tough as any I have been around,” Amedee said. "I'll take them any day."