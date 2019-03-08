The foe you know vs. the one you don’t. It is a quandary coaches face all the time. Two defending champions, The Dunham School and Walker, are set to face down the oldest dilemmas in sports on the final day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament.
Top-seeded Dunham (28-5) literally tips things off, facing No. 2 Metairie Park Country Day (25-11) in the Division III final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Burton Coliseum. Walker (29-9) takes on top-seeded Thibodaux (32-2) at 6 p.m.
“I told our guys that the sooner we put the first game against Country Day out of our minds the better off we are,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “This is a totally different situation.
“Mike McGuire (Country Day coach) is one of the best coaches in the state. He always designs game plans that take advantage of their strengths and attack your weaknesses. That first game has no bearing on what happens Saturday.”
While thoughts of a 71-53 January win should be a distant memory for Dunham, the 5A final will be a whole new ballgame for third-seeded Walker, which saw Thibodaux play for the first time in their semifinal win over Bonnabel on Thursday.
“That’s a great team,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said of Thibodaux. “Just watching them play, I was impressed. I was impressed by the way they share the basketball, and I was impressed by their athleticism.”
Athleticism and how the teams use it will likely be a key factor in each game. Dunham has a deep talented lineup. Carlos Stewart averages 20 points per game for the Tigers and 6-foot-6 Jordan Wright adds 18.
However, point guard Ty Spurlock scored 25 points in Dunham’s semifinal win over Riverside Academy.
Country Day is led by junior guard Kaleb Jenkins, who averages 17 points per game. Justin Ibieta, a 6-5 star quarterback in football, averages 16 per game for the Cajuns.
“Obviously, we would like to make the game more of a track meet,” Pixley said.
Athleticism will abound in the Thibodaux-Walker game. The defending 5A champion Wildcats are led by 6-0 point guard Jalen Cook, who has elevated his game to an elite level with a 28.8 scoring average.
Cook scored 37 in WHS’ come-from-behind win over Ouachita Thursday. Brian Thomas Jr. averages 18.0 points.
Thibodaux is led by 6-1 Marvin Robertson, who averages 16.0 points per game. Rashod Robinson adds 13.6 per game. The Tigers bring an 18-game winning streak and have five players averaging in double digits.
“Thibodaux is just a well-balanced team with five guys who can make plays,” Schiro said. “They’re athletic and so are we. It ought to be fun.”