ST. AMANT — Brother Martin controlled the ball for most of the second half, but it couldn’t find a way to keep it away from St. Amant’s Tyler Bridgewater in their LHSAA Division I playoff game Tuesday night.
With the score tied 2-2, Bridgewater was tackled after breaking free in the penalty box, and put his penalty kick into the right side of the net to lift St. Amant to a 3-2 win at The Pit.
The goal was Bridgewater’s third of the game for St. Amant (15-4-2), which advances to the quarterfinals. The Gators await the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 2 Jesuit and No. 15 West Jefferson.
“I just got by (the defender) with my speed,” Bridgewater said of the 75th-minute goal. “He had to do something to stop me from scoring. He grabbed me, and I got a PK and won the game.”
Brother Martin (11-8-3) quickly fell behind 2-0 before settling down. George Dubuclet’s header in the 12th minute accounted for the Crusaders' first goal, and they added the tying goal in the 37th minute.
Etienne Julien intercepted a pass and quickly got off a sharp 30-yard shot that deflected off a defender before finding the back of the net.
The goals were needed after Bridgewater opened the game aggressively. The Gators were looking to get the ball through to Bridgewater all game long. It worked to perfection in the early going when he scored twice in the first 10 minutes.
The St. Amant defense was put to the test in the second half, but the Gators’ defense and goalkeeper Dillon Stall held firm.
In the 46th minute, Brother Martin peppered the goal with four shots in a 30-second span. Stall and Gators defenders Joshua Barbera, Soren Gafney, and Payton Bourgeois made sure none of the shots found the net.
After Bridgewater’s third goal, Brother Martin’s best chance at a tying score came when Julien dribbled into the left side of the penalty box. Gafney walled off Julien, and eventually forced the ball off of Julien and through the back line.
“When we went up 2-0 I definitely knew the game wasn’t over,” St. Amant acting coach Collin Yammarino said. “They scored a couple of goals and, really, played much better than us in the second half. We were fortunate to hang on and get the one that counted.”
It was a sentiment shared by Brother Martin coach Stephen McAnespie.
“It was there for everyone to see who the dominant team was but that doesn’t go on the scoreboard,” he said. “At the end of the day, it's about what goes into the net. That’s unfortunate because of the effort we put into it.”