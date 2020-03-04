Runnels played what coach Ben Young would be the school’s final home game last month. Now the Raiders get an encore Thursday night.
“As everybody knows, we’re nearing the end and figured that would be the last game,” Young said. “We didn’t know how the playoffs would turn out. Getting to host another one at home is a good thing.”
Second-seeded Runnels (16-23) hosts University Academy of Cenla (6-26) at 6 p.m. Thursday for a Division V quarterfinal that tips off the boys basketball quarterfinal round for local teams. The area’s remaining 16 quarterfinal games for both nonselect/select teams are Friday.
Runnels announced it will close the high school portion of its school at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Getting a No. 2 playoff seed in Division V, which combines team in Class B and C, adds one more layer of success.
As a team, the Raiders came on late in the year after weathering early-season injuries. Runnels has won six in a row and nine of its last 12 games. The south Baton Rouge school seeks its second straight semifinal berth.
The Raiders are led by 6-foot-6 Collin Coates, the son of former Raider star Sam Coates, who averages 17 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Point guard Ben Holliday adds 15.0 points a game.
Playing on Thursday became the best option because UA’s girls team was in the semifinals, with the possibility of playing a title game Friday. The move suits Young and his players just fine.
“After more than a week of practice, I feel like we’re prepared,” Young said. “We’re ready to play.”
Knights host former player
Episcopal’s Division II select quarterfinal presents a unique challenge in more ways than one. The third-seeded Knights (25-7) host a sixth-seeded Northlake Christian squad coached by former EHS player and assistant coach Matt McCune.
Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at EHS. The Wolverines are 20-12.
“Matt was a big part of what we did here and we’re proud of him,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “Facing a guy I’ve coached and coached with is not my favorite thing. One of us will make the semifinals and that is a good thing.”
Quarterfinal fast breakouts
Zachary (26-9) set a recent precedent by advancing past the first-round of the LHSAA playoffs last week. There’s more history now — the 12th-seeded Broncos make their first quarterfinal appearance in 24 years when they travel to fourth-seeded Bonnabel (25-6) Friday night.
• Better early than later? Top-seeded Port Allen of 2A and No. 3 Madison Prep of 3A face their 2019 semifinal opponents in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
PAHS (27-6) hosts No. 8 Lake Arthur (20-10). The Pelicans won 50-46 in the semifinals a year ago. Madison Prep (26-7) hosts No. 11 Sophie B. Wright (21-10). The Chargers beat the 59-53 last season.
Boys quarterfinal schedule
Nonselect
Class 5A
(16) H.L. Bourgeois (28-7) at (9) Walker (23-7), 7 p.m. Friday
(12) Zachary (26-9) at (4) Bonnabel (25-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
(12) Ville Platte (26-10) at (4) Brusly, 7 p.m. Friday
(11) Sophie B. Wright (21-10) at (3) Madison Prep (26-7), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
(8) Lake Arthur (20-10) at (1) Port Allen (27-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 1A
(6) East Iberville (20-9) at (3) Lincoln Prep (20-6), 6 p.m. Friday
Select
Division I
(9) Jesuit (14-14) at (1) Scotlandville (31-3), 7 p.m. Friday
(6) St. Paul’s (22-9) at (3) Catholic (29-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Division II
(8) St. Michael (19-13) at (1) St. Thomas More (23-4), 7 p.m. Friday
(5) St. Louis Catholic (22-4) at (4) Lee (23-9), 7 p.m. Friday
(10) Loyola (15-18) at (2) University (27-6), 5:30 p.m. Friday
Division III
(8) Catholic-NI (17-12) at (1) Dunham (19-10), 6:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Northlake Christian (20-12) at (3) Episcopal (25-7), 6:30 p.m. Friday
Division IV
(5) Southern Lab (19-13) at (4) St. Mary’s-Natchitoches (24-5), 6:30 p.m.
Division V
(8) Grace Christian (11-17) at (1) Jehovah-Jireh (25-18), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Istrouma
(6) New Living Word (15-15) at (3) Family Christian (25-17), 6:30 p.m. Friday
(10) University Academy of Cenla (6-26) at (2) Runnels (16-23), 6 p.m. Thursday