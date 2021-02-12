Scotlandville boys basketball coach Carlos Sample said the perception outside of the program might have been to count his Hornets out the equation for a fifth straight Division I state championship.
That’s only fueled Scotlandville to rely on new faces and develop different combinations in order to maintain its reputation as a state powerhouse.
When it was time to make championship-defining plays in Friday’s District 4-5A showdown with Zachary, the Hornets showed they’ve still got the resolve when titles are on the line.
Leading scorer Emareyon McDonald provided the go-ahead basket — a 3-pointer with 2:21 remaining — and Scotlandville limited Zachary to one field goal in the final quarter to cement a 57-54 victory in a battle of undefeated league foes.
“This is the youngest group I’ve ever had,” said Sample, who return one senior (Zaheem Jackson) from last season. “One of things we preach here it’s not a sprint, but a marathon. It’s not over until it’s over. They did an outstanding job. I take my hat off to my kids for playing hard for 32 minutes.”
Scotlandville (22-3, 4-0) extended its win streak to five games and grabbed a share of the 4-5A title with one league remaining at Central next Tuesday.
McDonald led all scorers with 21 points, C’zavian Teasett had 16 and Jackson 13 to provide some balance for Scotlandville which shot 46.3% (19 of 41) from the field.
Scotlandville got a key steal from John Hubbard with 1:59 to go, a sequence that cost Zachary its leading scorer Brandon Rodgers, a 15.2-point scorer who fouled out with four points.
Although the Hornets missed the front ends of consecutive one-and-ones, they turned to their defense to draw a couple of charges in the last 1:19.
After McDonald accounted for the final score with a pair of free throws with 8 seconds left, Zachary’s Gerren Hayes missed a high-arcing 3-point attempt over Jackson at the buzzer.
Zachary (20-6, 2-1) didn’t score a point in the last 2:47 after a pair of free throws by Jordan Decuir. The Broncos missed 9 of 10 shots from the floor in the fourth quarter and shot 43% (19 of 44) overall.
Jalen Bolden scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half to lead Zachary, while Decuir added 12 and Hayes 10.
“It comes down to execution,” Zachary coach Jon McClinton said. “We did play hard, but I don’t feel like we executed down the stretch. In order for us to be where we want to be, we have to be able to execute down the stretch in the half-court offense.”
The back-and-forth game featured eight ties — including 33-all at halftime — and eight lead changes with McDonald’s 3-pointer giving his team the lead for good at 55-54.
“I take my hat off to Zachary,” Sample said. “They wanted to win and came out rolling (22-14 second-quarter lead). We took some shots, but champions have to get off the mat and continue to play, continue to fight.”