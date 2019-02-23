East Ascension girls basketball coach Dennis Chandler says the most important part of a high school coach’s job has nothing to do with wins or losses.
“I always tell my principal that I don’t believe I was hired just to win basketball games,” Chandler said. “The job is to teach, care for these players and try to instill in them things like discipline and work ethic that they can apply to their lives after basketball.”
Of course, winning never hurts. And winning puts defending Class 5A champion EAHS (24-2) at the head of the class among 10 local teams headed to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament that begins Monday at Alexandria’s Rapides Parish Coliseum.
The fifth-seeded Spartans meet No. 9 Captain Shreve (29-4) in a Class 5A semifinal set for 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
With the select/nonselect system that crowns 12 champions, the chance for defending champions to return to the tournament has grown. East Ascension is one of 10 defending champions in this year’s 48-team field. Only Class B and Division V will crown new champions.
The other defending champions are No. 2 seed Warren Easton (4A), top-seeded Loranger (3A), No. 2 North Caddo (2A), No. 4 Delhi (1A), top-seeded John Curtis (Division I), No. 1 Plainview (Class C), No. 4 Ursuline Academy (Division II), St. Katharine Drexel (Division III) and Lafayette Christian (Division IV).
Lee (31-2) was the only Baton Rouge team to claim a top seed this season. The Patriots, who were the Division II runner-up in 2018, make their third straight tourney berth.
Albany (25-12), seeded third in 3A, makes its third straight tourney appearance. It also is the third consecutive tourney berth for the team the Hornets play at 8 p.m. Wednesday, second-seeded Madison Prep (21-13). The game is one of two all-local matchups in the semifinals.
At 8 p.m. Thursday, sixth-seeded Denham Springs (27-5) meets No. 2 Walker (32-4) in the second 5A game. It is the third time the Livingston Parish and District 4-5A rivals have met. They split the first two games.
University High has the longest tourney streak. The Cubs (23-12) make their eighth straight LHSAA tourney appearance and ninth in 10 years dating to 2010, including 3A titles in 2014 and 2015.
“The thing I’ll remember about this group is how they fought through adversity with injuries,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said. “There were times when we only had five players to put on the court. They continued to work and improved all through the season.
“Our post players, Colleen Temple and Elise Doomes have improved and given us so much. I remember when they were in kindergarten and I told them, ‘You know you will play volleyball and basketball, right?” And they would say, ‘No, we’ll be cheerleaders.’ That seems funny now.”
Chandler has also relished how his team’s senior grew and took on new roles. Chandler said some players who were guards early in their careers are now playing in the post.
“Making it this far is a great accomplishment and something to be proud of,” Chandler said. “You want your team to take it in and enjoy the moment. Things like this don’t happen every day.”