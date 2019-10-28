BR.sjastamantvolley.091819 HS 306.JPG
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Simone Moreau (20) digs the ball against St. Amant, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Amant High School in St. Amant, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Volleyball Top 5s

1. St. Joseph’s Academy (23-14): The Redstickers of Division I, District 3 had solid wins over East Ascension and Lakeshore last week and maintain the top spot. SJA has won nine of its last 11.

2. Dutchtown (26-7), East Ascension (25-9), St. Amant (15-11): Division I, District 4 is like that old NFL division that featured the Bears, Packers and Vikings. They have taken turns beating each other all year. East Ascension plays at DHS Tuesday — the final regular-season battle.

5. Lee (31-3): The Patriots of Division II, District 4 added two more wins to their tally as they prepare for the playoffs next week.

On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, McKinley.

Division III and below

1. Parkview Baptist (24-9): Nine is just fine — as in nine straight wins for the Eagles of Division IV, District 3. A win over Episcopal on Monday night will wrap up the district title.

2. University (22-10): The Cubs of Division IV, District 3 have enjoyed a different kind of super dozen, winning 11 of their past 12, including a key match with The Dunham School last week.

3. The Dunham School (27-6): That loss to U-High last week drops the Tigers of Division IV, District 3 one spot in this group. This will be a key week as Dunham looks to recalibrate for the postseason.

4. Catholic-PC (19-9): Add two more wins, including a victory over Southern Lab that wrapped up the Division V, District 5 title for the Hornets last week.

5. St. Michael (15-13): The Warriors of Division III, District 5 have won seven in a row and look to be hitting their stride in time for the playoffs.

On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic, Episcopal, Family Christian, St. John.

View comments