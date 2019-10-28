Volleyball Top 5s
1. St. Joseph’s Academy (23-14): The Redstickers of Division I, District 3 had solid wins over East Ascension and Lakeshore last week and maintain the top spot. SJA has won nine of its last 11.
2. Dutchtown (26-7), East Ascension (25-9), St. Amant (15-11): Division I, District 4 is like that old NFL division that featured the Bears, Packers and Vikings. They have taken turns beating each other all year. East Ascension plays at DHS Tuesday — the final regular-season battle.
5. Lee (31-3): The Patriots of Division II, District 4 added two more wins to their tally as they prepare for the playoffs next week.
On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, McKinley.
Division III and below
1. Parkview Baptist (24-9): Nine is just fine — as in nine straight wins for the Eagles of Division IV, District 3. A win over Episcopal on Monday night will wrap up the district title.
2. University (22-10): The Cubs of Division IV, District 3 have enjoyed a different kind of super dozen, winning 11 of their past 12, including a key match with The Dunham School last week.
3. The Dunham School (27-6): That loss to U-High last week drops the Tigers of Division IV, District 3 one spot in this group. This will be a key week as Dunham looks to recalibrate for the postseason.
4. Catholic-PC (19-9): Add two more wins, including a victory over Southern Lab that wrapped up the Division V, District 5 title for the Hornets last week.
5. St. Michael (15-13): The Warriors of Division III, District 5 have won seven in a row and look to be hitting their stride in time for the playoffs.
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic, Episcopal, Family Christian, St. John.