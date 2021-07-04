Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo and Clayton Simms of Live Oak won individual titles at the Nike Outdoor Nationals that concluded Saturday night at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Pedigo, an Oklahoma signee, won the girls heptathlon at the national junior meet with a total score of 5,343 points. She placed first in the long jump, shot put and javelin and was second in the high jump.
Throws of 134 feet, 4 inches in the javelin, 38-11 ½ in the shot put were among the top finishes for Pedigo, who also jumped 18-11 ¾ in the long jump. Pedigo was second in both the open high jump and heptathlon high jump.
Simms, a Kansas signee, cleared 17-0 ¼. to win the boys pole vault. Hammond’s Beau Domingue was third in 16-4. Vandebilt Catholic’s Emery Prentice was eighth and St. Michael’s Heather Abadie tied for 12th in the girls pole vault. Both cleared 12-7 ½. Abadie is a Texas A&M signee.
Dutchtown sprinter Ariane Linton was sixth in the girls 100 meters in 11.63 seconds and also was 12th in the 200 meters qualifying in 23.96 seconds.