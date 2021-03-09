LAFAYETTE — A dominant fourth quarter put The Dunham School in an LHSAA title game for the fifth straight year.
With Carlos Stewart leading the way, the Tigers outscored Lafayette Christian 20-3 in the final quarter of a 45-28 victory in a Division III game that concluded LHSAA boys basketball tournament semifinal action Tuesday night at the Cajundome.
Stewart scored a game-high 25 points and was the only player in double figures in the game, making 6 of 13 shots from the field and excelling in transition. He also made 11 of 12 free throws.
“We stressed defense this week and coach told us we needed to shut their best players down,” Stewart said. “I kept saying ‘one stop, one stop’ whenever we were on defense.”
With the win, the defending champion Dunham (17-11) advances to play top-seeded Newman (19-6), a 54-45 winner over Menard in the other semifinal also played Tuesday at the Cajundome.
The game is set for noon Friday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The Tigers have won three of the past five Division III finals.
Braylon Richard led sixth-seeded LCA (17-12) with nine points. Dunham limited the Knights top scorer Elijah Pete to two points, 15 below his average.
Two 3-pointers — one each by Rhett Greer and Henry Hayes — staked Dunham to a 6-3 lead. LCA took a 7-6 lead on Pate's jumper from the top of the key.
Stewart got few touches in the first six minutes of the game because of LCA’s double teaming. But the Santa Clara signee sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Tigers the lead again and added a scoop shot in the lane with 1:19 to go.
Dunham led 11-7 after one quarter. LCA scored 10 of the next 12 points in the second quarter. Masey Lewis scored six second-quarter points. The Knights led by four points with less than a minute to go in the half.
Jase Augustus scored on a layup and was fouled with 39.1 seconds remaining. He made the ensuing free throw, cutting LCA’s lead to one, at 19-18 at halftime.
“When you only give up 19 points in a half you are in pretty good shape. I didn’t know that we would hold them to nine in the second half,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “That was as impressive a defensive effort as any team I have ever coached has put forth.
There were two quick lead changes in the third quarter. Neither team could pull away from the other. Two free throws by Stewart with 39.1 seconds left tied it at 25-25.
Chase Augustus started the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and another basket for the Tigers. From there, Stewart got out in transition off turnovers or LCA misses. He made seven of eight free throws in the final quarter.
“In transition, (Stewart) got loose and that was the difference in the game,” LCA coach Jacob Broussard said. “We lose by 17, and he got 12 of his points in transition. Of course, it we score more than three points in the fourth quarter that would make a difference too.”