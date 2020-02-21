Catholic High track coach Rodney Brown expects his team’s mettle to be tested in today’s Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Indoor Track and Field Meet.
The first-year Catholic coach said the school’s solid reputation as a stellar program will be on the line at the Carl Maddox Field House at LSU.
Boys and girls will compete in Divisions I and II. Field events run from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Track events go from 2-7 p.m.
The Bears lapped the field in last year’s Division I competition by compiling 65 points to place well ahead of Scotlandville with 34. A high level of confidence is the secret sauce that has consistently placed CHS in the upper echelon of the sport, Brown said.
“The biggest thing I can do for our athletes is give them the confidence they need to bring out their best performance,” he said.
Senior Ebenezer Aggrey is expected to contribute points in the 400 meters, high jump and relays. CHS enters the meet ranked second in the 4 X 800 and 4 X 400 relay events.
“Ebenezer is one of our most consistent and hardest workers. He’s a leader for our team and has a chance to perform at the next level,” Brown said.
Junior Owen Simon goes into the competition ranked second in the 3,200 meters with a season best of 9 minutes, 51.70 seconds.
Also in Division I, Zachary coach Chris Carrier said the key to success is to continue the pace of the regular season. ZHS finished in a four-way tie for 10th a year ago.
“If we just do what we’ve been doing all year long, we’ll have a chance,” Carrier said.
Zachary will look to LSU track signee Sean Burrell, the state’s top qualifier in the 400 at 48.63. He will be looking to hold off LSU football signee Kayshon Boutte of Westgate. ZHS qualified as No. 1 in the 4 X 400 relay (3:22.68) and has one of the top foursomes in the country, Carrier said.
In the field events, junior Chris Hilton’s best high jump of 6-10 places him as the state’s leader. He posted a height of 7-0 to claim the state title a year ago.
Also returning to defend its Division II title is Episcopal. Coach Claney Duplechin said peaking at the right time is critical.
“I tell them win, lose or draw, just go out and enjoy being there. Enjoy the sights and the sounds and enjoy the experience,” he said.
Senior James Christian qualifies as No. 2 in both the 800 meter (2:03.12) and the 3,200 meter (10:14.02).
In girls Division I, St. Joseph’s Academy coach Charlie Daigle said his distance runners will have to perform well to counterbalance the sprinting strength of Zachary and John Curtis.
Senior Isabelle Brown, junior Sophie Martin and sophomore Maddie Gardiner are all expected to place among the top finishers and pile up points in the 800 meter, 1,600 meter and 3,200 meter events respectively.
Zachary, which finished third behind St. Joseph’s last year, will rely on junior Orsciana Beard who ranks first in the long jump (17-9.25) and third in the triple jump (38-4.25).