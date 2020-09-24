Recruiting analysts say Shazz Preston of St. James could be the next big thing. But the junior wide receiver said there are big things left to prove.
How do you improve on perfection? One day at a time, Preston said.
“This year it is about progress and communication. It is about getting to know each other and every opponent we play,” Preston said. “We know other teams are aiming for us.
“I have to encourage new starters and help them see things what will work for us and them. Then, whatever call we make I’ll be ready to make a play.”
St. James had a season for the ages in 2019. The Wildcats plowed through the District 9-3A competition, finished 15-0 and won the LHSAA’s Class 3A title — the school’s first in 40 years.
Whether the Wildcats can replicate those feats in a COVID-19-shortened season is a key question. Preston is a player who can unlock answers.
Preston is Louisiana’s No. 2 prospect for 2022, according to 247sports, and ranks among the nation’s top 12 receivers after catching 63 passes for 1,018 yards in 2019. He teams with senior defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones, an LSU commitment, to give St. James a power 1-2 punch few teams can match.
“The hangover is gone from winning the state championship,” SJHS coach Robert Valdez said. “We know what we have to do. Our younger kids got experience last year and now they embrace the opportunity. They want to put their stamp on things.
"We have 12 seniors and all of them had significant roles last year. I’ve told them this is like going into a fight your big brother started. Now you have to finish it.”
The Wildcats graduated star quarterback Shamar Smith and running back Sean LeBeouf. Two juniors, Marquell Bergeron and running back Daniel Jupiter, are among the newcomers to the SJHS offense that still revolves around the run.
“We are a run-first team and that won’t change,” Valdez said. “What we do is pretty basic. Most of Shazz’s catches last year were on hitch routes. That is a simple play and he knows his role.
“Both his parents were college athletes. He gets the team concept. He is unselfish. Early in the championship game, I saw Jennings was bracketing him. That meant fewer chances for him. He said, ‘That’s OK coach, my other guys will get to eat.’ ”
Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins does not underplay the way Preston impacts a game.
"Shazz is a player who can change the scoreboard on one play,” Jenkins said. “He can make plays as a receiver and on special teams. He is a special talent.”
More of the same
Donaldsonville, Lutcher and E.D. White all finished at 3-2 in 9-3A last year. Jenkins said he does not expect the alignment to change, though others peg his team as the best bet for most improved after a 5-5 record in 2019.
Senior running back Ra’Suan Storks rushed for 1,200 yards a year ago for the Bulldogs and runs behind a line with three returning starters. Sophomore D’Wayne Winfield is at quarterback after earning all-district honors at receiver last year.
“Last year there were three tiers of teams,” Jenkins said. “St. James is definitely the favorite. The rest of us are trying to make up ground to catch them.”
District 9-3A
Reigning champion: St. James 15-0
2019 rewind: St. James 10-0, 4-0; Donaldsonville 7-3, 3-2; Lutcher 5-5, 3-2; E.D. White 5-5, 3-2; Berwick 3-7, 1-4; Patterson 2-8, 0-5.
2019 playoffs: St. James (won Class 3A title), Donaldsonville (lost in 3A first round), Lutcher (lost in 3A first round), E.D. White (lost in Division II first round).
Top returning players: DE Sai’vion Jones, WR Shazz Preston, OL Jaquon Jones, K\P Alec Mahler, LB Kaleb Brown, St. James; RB Ra’Suan Storks, QB D’Wayne Winfield, OL\DL Carter Poche, Lutcher, DB Robert Ursin, Lutcher; QB Treveyon Brown, RB\LB Rae land Johnson, DB Joshua Collier, RB\LB Robert Kent, Donaldsonville; QB Cailun Griggs, RB Brandon Vicknair, RB Hunter Becnel, LB Holden Tabor, E.D. White.
What’s new: Zach Lochard takes over coach at Patterson; Donaldsonville has new offensive and defensive coordinators and will move to a spread offense and 3-4 defense.
Top games: St. James at Lutcher, Oct. 23; Donaldsonville at St. James, Oct. 30; E.D. White at St. James, Nov. 20.
Three and out
1: TITLE TALLY: St. James won its first LHSAA title in 40 years last fall, but that only tells half the St. James Parish story of football dominance. Lutcher won titles in in 2015 and 2016, which gives the two schools three of the last five Class 3A titles.
2: QB STRONG: St. James graduated all-everything QB Shamar Smith, the 3A title-game MVP. Griggs is a senior primed to lead EDW, while Donaldsonville’s Brown is a junior who also returns. The next generation also arrives. Lutcher’s Winfield is a sophomore who was all-district player a year ago at wide receiver. Junior Marquell Bergeron takes the controls for St. James.
3: TOP CATS: St. James has two of the state’s top recruits over the next two years. DL Jones is an LSU commitment who ranks No. 7 among Louisiana recruits for 2021, according to 247sports. Preston is listed as Louisiana’s No. 2 prospect for 2022 by 247sports.