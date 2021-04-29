One team title was decided by the next-to-last event. One performance tied the nation’s top mark.
And now, just one week is left in the track season after the Class 5A, Region II meet held Thursday at Catholic High School.
As Zachary (boys) and St. Joseph’s Academy (girls) left with the title trophies, focus shifted to next week’s LHSAA Outdoor Track Championships at LSU.
But there was still time to acknowledge what just happened. Zachary’s Kenson Tate set a stadium record and tied for the national lead in the long jump with a winning leap of 24 feet, 10¾ inches after fouling on his first two jumps.
SJA edged Zachary 134-132 to win the girls team title by flexing its muscle in both the jumps and distance events, including the 3,200 meters.
Also, LSU football signee Chris Hilton Jr. won the high jump in 6-8 and ran a season best of 47.74 seconds to win the 400 as Zachary scored 135 points to outdistance host Catholic at 99 for the boys title.
“A lot of people say winning a regional title is not important, but I am here to tell you plenty of schools would love to be where we are,” SJA coach Charlie Daigle said. “Winning a title, especially in this regional, is not easy.
“We qualified about as well as we could for next week. Now you get ready for one more meet.”
Tate’s eyes lit up when he was told that his long jump was a national co-leader. Tate’s jump and national leader Live Oak’s Clayton Simms' 17-foot height in the pole vault were among the top performances.
“My coach was telling me to stay confident after those first jumps and to back up my mark just a little,” Tate said. “He told me not to stop at the board and to push through. He told me you will fly and I did.”
Tate also noted something else — Region II is fast. St. Amant’s Kevin Domino (10.62 seconds) edged Tate in the 100 meters and then held off Hilton in the final 10 meters to win the 200 in 21.38.
Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton did likewise to sweep the girls 100-200, including a sizzling 11.79 seconds in the 100.
It wasn’t all about speed. Zachary sophomore Rhen Langley swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for his team. SJA had a 1-2 punch of Sophie Martin and Maddie Gardner in the distance events and jumpers Simone Castelluccio and Ava Riche. Castelluccio won the triple jump.
“On my last phase I just exploded as hard as I could," Castelluccio said.
Though he downplayed team points in the meet, Zachary coach Chris Carrier did not under-sell the Broncos' effort.
“I am just so impressed with the kids across the board. Everybody did their best and did what they were supposed to do,” Carrier said. “It is a joy to coach this team because they came out ready to perform today."