Denham Springs started fast, then relied on its defense en route to a 31-0 win over Liberty on Friday night at Olympia Stadium.
Liberty (0-3) fell behind by two touchdowns after one quarter and failed to put up any points. The Patriots drove inside the Denham Springs 20-yard line twice in the second half but came away empty both times. By then, the Yellow Jackets were in full control.
Denham Springs (3-0) controlled the clock most of the game, rushing for 293 yards. Ray McKneely had 136 yards and a touchdown. Cam Kelly brought in fresh legs for the second half, adding 97 yards.
Liberty quarterback Khylan Gross completed 8 of 18 passes for 33 yards. Richard McKneely led the Patriots on the ground with 45 yards rushing.
How it was won
Denham Springs got a boost from Hayden Rushing on special teams and defense in the first quarter. After the Yellow Jackets held Liberty to a three-and-out on its first drive, Rushing got a hand on Xavier Montgomery’s punt. The Jackets recovered at the Liberty 8-yard line, and Ray McKneely took an inside handoff into the end zone on the next play.
After the kickoff, Liberty moved out to midfield, where Rushing stopped Gross for a 1-yard loss on third-and-4. Denham Springs then drove 72 yards in nine plays for its second touchdown. Jackets running back R.J. Johnson keyed the drive with 33 yards and a TD on three carries.
Liberty opened the second half by driving to a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. Denham Springs held and forced a turnover on downs.
On their next series, the Patriots got down to the 7-yard line before again stalling on downs.
Players of the game
Ray McKneely, Denham Springs: The senior running back was a workhorse, carrying 23 times for 136 yards and a touchdown. He only had three runs longer than 10 yards but averaged better than 5 yards per carry.
They said it
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard: “The first thing is hats off to Liberty. They made some really good halftime adjustments and got us in some spots that made us uncomfortable. As the field shortened, we got better, and as long as you bend but never break, you’re in a good spot. I’m real proud of the way our guys battled with their backs against the wall.”
Denham Springs running back Ray McKneely: “It was very important to start fast. Our first couple of games, we came out slow, and we did a good job of coming out and pounding the ball.”
Notable
Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson, an LSU commitment, wore a walking cast on his left ankle and did not play. He participated in the pregame coin toss as one of four Patriots team captains.