Boys basketball

Walker 65, Catholic 59

Catholic 16 8 19 16-59

Walker 15 20 11 19-65

SCORING: CATHOLIC: Kentrell Garnett 18, Collin Holloway 15; WALKER: Jalen Cook 30, Brian Thomas 15, Trenton Montgomery 10.

3-POINT GOALS: Catholic 8 (Garnett 4, Nicholas Judice 2, Conner Shamlin 1, London Scott 1); Walker: 3 (Cook 3)

Records: Catholic 16-5; Walker 16-8

Friday’s games

Walker at Live Oak

French Settlement at Doyle

Dutchtown at East Ascension

Port Allen at Brusly

Alexandria at St. Amant

Southern Lab at Parkview Baptist

Vandebilt Catholic at Lutcher

Livonia at Episcopal

Zachary at St. Michael

Franklinton at Woodlawn

Springfield at Central

Bolton at Runnels

Maurepas at Ascension Christian

Phoenix at East Iberville

Broadmoor vs. Baker at Baker Middle

Morgan City at Madison Prep

St. John at Plaquemine

University at Dunham

McKinley at The Church Academy

Carencro vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Geo Prep Mid City

Hanson Memorial at Ascension Catholic

Tara at Glen Oaks

Girls basketball

Woodlawn 68, Central 55

Woodlawn 11 12 20 25-68

Central 17 13 13 12-55

SCORING: WOODLAWN: D. Gross 29, J. Walter 12, D. Drewery 10, N. Howard 6, J. Williams 5, D. Sledge 4, C. Owens 2; CENTRAL: R. Walker 17, T. Sherman 10, M. Hillard 10, D. Franklin 7, J. Murphy 5, J. Banks 3, B. Lee 2, N. Stinson 1.

3-POINT GOALS: Woodlawn 6 (Gross 5, Williams); Central 5 (Walker)

Friday’s games

Denham Springs at University

Central Catholic at Zachary

Friendship Capitol at West Feliciana

Opelousas at Livonia

St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley

