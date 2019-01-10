Boys basketball
Walker 65, Catholic 59
Catholic 16 8 19 16-59
Walker 15 20 11 19-65
SCORING: CATHOLIC: Kentrell Garnett 18, Collin Holloway 15; WALKER: Jalen Cook 30, Brian Thomas 15, Trenton Montgomery 10.
3-POINT GOALS: Catholic 8 (Garnett 4, Nicholas Judice 2, Conner Shamlin 1, London Scott 1); Walker: 3 (Cook 3)
Records: Catholic 16-5; Walker 16-8
Friday’s games
Walker at Live Oak
French Settlement at Doyle
Dutchtown at East Ascension
Port Allen at Brusly
Alexandria at St. Amant
Southern Lab at Parkview Baptist
Vandebilt Catholic at Lutcher
Livonia at Episcopal
Zachary at St. Michael
Franklinton at Woodlawn
Springfield at Central
Bolton at Runnels
Maurepas at Ascension Christian
Phoenix at East Iberville
Broadmoor vs. Baker at Baker Middle
Morgan City at Madison Prep
St. John at Plaquemine
University at Dunham
McKinley at The Church Academy
Carencro vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Geo Prep Mid City
Hanson Memorial at Ascension Catholic
Tara at Glen Oaks
Girls basketball
Woodlawn 68, Central 55
Woodlawn 11 12 20 25-68
Central 17 13 13 12-55
SCORING: WOODLAWN: D. Gross 29, J. Walter 12, D. Drewery 10, N. Howard 6, J. Williams 5, D. Sledge 4, C. Owens 2; CENTRAL: R. Walker 17, T. Sherman 10, M. Hillard 10, D. Franklin 7, J. Murphy 5, J. Banks 3, B. Lee 2, N. Stinson 1.
3-POINT GOALS: Woodlawn 6 (Gross 5, Williams); Central 5 (Walker)
Friday’s games
Denham Springs at University
Central Catholic at Zachary
Friendship Capitol at West Feliciana
Opelousas at Livonia
St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley