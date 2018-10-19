Episcopal hit a speed bump early in their non-district road trip to Baker on Friday. After that, it was clear sailing.
Austin Jemison rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights used a 21-point second quarter to take control in a 34-14 victory at Wedge Kyes Stadium.
Episcopal (6-2) fell behind 8-0, squandering a golden opportunity on its first offensive possession with a fumble recovery by Alex Harrison on the opening kickoff. Baker (5-3) then drove 70 yards for a touchdown and two-point conversion, both by Desmond Windon. But the visitors took control with the help of six Buffalo turnovers to score the next 34 points and win their fifth consecutive game.
“Falling behind 8-0 on the road, you don’t know how you are going to react,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “For our kids to respond the way they did speaks volumes. We’ve come a long way. Early in the season we took our lumps. We’re starting to play with a lot of confidence on both sides of the ball.
“Our defense created turnovers which was huge tonight. With the style they play, smash mouth football, they limit your possessions. The turnovers were the real key.”
So was Jemison. Trailing 8-3, Ethan Hook recovered a fumble to stop a Baker drive at the Episcopal 11. On the next play, Jemison bolted up the middle, split two defenders and broke a tackle at midfield for an 89-yard scoring run.
Jemison added second-quarter scoring runs of 1 and 5 yards and averaged 11.2 yards on 17 carries.
“We knew they were going to come to play,” Jemison said. “They showed up strong but we’ve got to match it. We know what our game plan is we just had to keep executing it. We did that the remainder of the game.
“Our offensive line knows what to do. They create holes for me, which allows me to do what I do. I can’t thank them enough.”
Brandon Garrido chipped in with 57 yards and a touchdown as the Knights piled up 253 yards rushing and dominated time of possession. Parker Sanchez chipped in with field goals of 21 and 23 yards. Alex Wilson and Lane Grigsby also had fumble recoveries while Ethan Amedee had an interception and a blocked punt.
It was a disappointing loss for Baker, which had also been riding a four-game win streak. Kiley Clifton rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries but leading rusher Desmond Windon was held to 39 on 9 carries. The Buffs also had 10 penalties for 79 yards.
“I thought we came out high and went flat quickly,” Baker coach Eric Randall said. “You’ve got to play this game for four quarters. Hats off to Episcopal.
“They didn’t do anything special. When you don’t tackle, you turn the ball over five or six times, who are you going to beat? You wouldn’t beat a little league team.”