An improbable run to the Division I semifinals by St. Joseph’s Academy ended with an incredible rally by Mt. Carmel Academy on Friday at the LHSAA volleyball tournament.
The match between the two longtime rivals seemed destined to go five sets, just as it did a year ago.
Sixth-seeded SJA led in the fourth set — but the Cubs scored 14 of the final 17 points to claim the fourth set 25-22. Second-seeded MCA (37-3) had gutted out a 3-1 victory in the final contest of the day at the Cajundome.
“It was two great teams … we had a plan and so did they,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “The shift of momentum and the points on the board just went back and forth.
“We fell a little short tonight. But I can’t say enough about my players. They put everything out there and had a phenomenal season … they really did. Going through a tough season of highs and lows, they knew they had what it takes to be one of the top teams in the state.”
With the win, Mt. Carmel advances to play top-seeded Dominican (43-3) in the Division I final at 7 p.m. Saturday in what will be the final match for MCA coach April Hagadone, who is retiring from coaching.
“The fact that we came back from a 10-point deficit shows you we can do anything,” Hagadone said. “We want it so bad, and we’re going to try and take it tomorrow.”
A year after beating Mt. Carmel in the semifinal and finishing as Division I runner-up to Dominican, St. Joseph’s (18-18) again finished among the LHSAA’s elite despite having a losing record much of the way against a challenging schedule as injuries and illness shuffled the lineup.
Lindsey Wickersham had a match-high 21 points for the winners, who also got 26 assists from Ellen Brown and 28 digs by Nola Sevin. Ellie Foco had 18 kills and seven blocks for SJA. Olivia Judice (17 assists) and Abby Francise (20 digs) were other leaders for the Redstickers.
Mt. Carmel rolled out to a 7-1 lead in the first set and cruised to a surprisingly easy 25-9 win.
SJA flipped the script and led 6-1 in the second set before MCA called a timeout. The teams were separated by just a few points most of the way.
Two kills by Kaylie McKinney gave the Redstickers some breathing room. Judice added two kills as SJA scored the final six points and won the second set 25-19.
Both teams had a scoring surge early in the third set. The Cubs built a 17-11 lead and went on to win it 25-20.
The final set was close until a McKinney kill jump-started a 12-2 SJA surge. An MCA hitting error accounted the final point of the SJA run.
Mt. Carmel started its rally with a block. The MCA offense led by Wickersham then put more pressure on the Redstickers, who held onto a 22-19 lead.
A Makayla Page kill tied it at 22, and from there, MCA closed out the win.