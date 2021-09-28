What was supposed to be a road game for Central is now a post-hurricane benefit for South Lafourche.
The Wildcats (3-1) host the Tarpons (0-1) Friday night, with proceeds from concessions and ticket sales going to help the Lafourche Parish school and Galliano community damaged by Hurricane Ida with recovery efforts.
While Central hosts a benefit, Scotlandville will have a pre-game balloon release to honor the late Edmond Donald prior to its Friday game with De La Salle. Donald, a teacher/assistant track coach, died suddenly last weekend.
“We were supposed to go there to play and we negotiated all kinds of things, like playing at 11 a.m. on Saturday. I told them that if they came here we could make it a fundraiser for your community,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “Guaranty Broadcasting put them together with a group called GameCoin that announced a donation of $100,000. I believe they will be presented with that check.
“Other groups in our community putting together donations. The Central Athletic Foundation will do a tailgate and invite the South Lafourche fans to eat free. We think it will be a nice event.”
This is a local connection. SLHS coach BJ Young is a former East Ascension assistant.
Hornets mourn Donald
Donald died Sunday, according to SHS head coach Johnny Duncan.
Before coming to Scotlandville five years ago, Donald coached at multiple Louisiana schools, including Baker and New Orleans-based Lake Area New Tech. He also served as head coach at Jackson State more than a decade ago.
“It’s a big loss for our school,” Duncan said. “He was well-respected as a teacher and a coach. it is also a big loss for me personally. I got to know Dr. Donald when he was at Jackson State and I was an assistant coach at Southern.
“When I was at Capitol and he was at Baker, we competed against each other again. He was always a very positive influence on the people around him. Competing against him and working with him made me a better coach.”