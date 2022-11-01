Dunham School coach Neil Weiner chuckled when he recalled the first times he met his new quarterback, Jackson House.
He remembers the time he fired up his signal caller’s highlight tape and watched him jump off the screen. Or when House was casually throwing to receivers one spring day and the coach heard the ball whistle through the air after leaving his fingers.
Needless to say, House, a lefty senior transfer from Kansas City, left a good first impression.
“It feels like he’s been here all four years,” Weiner said, “just like every other senior on the team, the way that I think that he’s bought into our school, our school’s culture and the team as well.”
House moved to Baton Rouge and transferred to Dunham after leading his old school to a Kansas state championship because his father, Matt House, got a new job. He’s now LSU’s defensive coordinator after spending three seasons coaching the Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers.
As the starter for 6-2A Tigers (8-1, 4-0), House has run for nearly 900 yards and thrown for over 1000. He’s scored a total of 26 touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 4, and his numbers improved once district play began.
Dunham is riding an eight-game win streak into its final game of the regular season, a Friday night matchup against Capitol (2-7, 1-3). The last two seasons, the Tigers’ season has ended in the quarterfinals at the hands of St. Charles Catholic. This year, with the playoffs fast approaching, Dunham hopes House can draw from his championship pedigree and help push the Tigers over the hump.
“His work ethic, his character,” Weiner said. “I think that just elevated everybody’s game. People believe in him, and once we got to play games and people got to watch the way he plays, his mindset, I think everybody has rallied around that.”
Once his father moved to Baton Rouge, House had to decide if he wanted to follow him or finish his high school career in Kansas City. He and his three siblings flew down once Matt was settled, toured some schools and fell in love with Dunham.
“They just have a great community here,” Jackson said. “It’s welcoming, and that just made it that much easier to make that decision.”
So Jackson chose to transfer right away. He enrolled at Dunham for the spring semester of his junior year, and he and Matt lived in an apartment a short drive from LSU’s campus. Matt left for work early, Jackson rode to school, and the two met later in the day at LSU’s football operations building.
There, House watched the end of LSU’s practices before he and his father would grab dinner and spend the night watching film and talking football. He learned how to identify formations, spot blitzes and recognize when the defense is disguised.
Dunham hopes House’ knowledge, coupled with his playoff experience, will help the Tigers to a deep playoff run.
“I know what it takes from winning one in Kansas,” House said, “and I think if we just attack each and every day with the same effort and the same attitude that you would if you were playing in that state championship, I think we got the talent and the guys to get us there.”