Each year, lots of talented teams set their sights on winning an LHSAA softball title. That can be easier said than done.
Lutcher coach Cathy Bland didn't have to remind her team of that point when the Bulldogs (27-3) grabbed the No. 2 seed in Class 3A playoffs on Thursday.
“All year long I have talked about the three Hs — staying healthy, humble and hungry,” Bland said. “I told them if we can stick with those three things we have a chance to go a long way.
“But at this point it really does take all you’ve got. Our seniors have lost twice in the quarterfinals and then they lost one year to COVID. This is their last chance. They know there are no guarantees.”
Lutcher hosts No. 31 Sci Academy (13-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday to open the playoffs.
Class 5A St. Amant (26-2) also grabbed a No. 2 seed. The Gators host No. 31 Captain Shreve (16-14) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Just as notable as St. Amant’s seeding is the fact that local teams claimed four of the top seven 5A seeding positions. Walker (28-4) is third, while Central (22-4) is sixth and Live Oak (27-6) sits at No. 7.
“Obviously, I am very pleased with where we are at No. 3,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said. “It is nice see a lot of teams from our area in that top group of teams. That speaks well for softball here. But winning in 5A is tough.
“This senior class were freshmen in 2019 when we lost to St. Amant in the semifinals. They got a little taste of it and talked unfinished business. … We’ve got to go back. But COVID hit. Last year they achieved their goals all year long. But they did not make it to state.”
When the LHSAA released brackets for its seven nonselect classes and five nonselect divisions on Thursday there were several rematches and one Friday game. In Class 4A, No. 32 Tara (5-7) travels to play top-seeded North DeSoto (29-5) at 4 p.m. Friday.
Captain Shreve and St. Amant met as a No. 31 vs. 2 Class 5A matchup a year ago. Two Division IV quarterfinals are district rematches.
District 7-1A rivals meet when No. 4 St. John (20-4) hosts No. 13 Ascension Catholic (15-14), while No. 9 Catholic-PC (13-13) travels to No. 8 St. Edmund (17-7), a 5-1A rival.
“It does take everything you have to win (an LHSAA title),” St. Amant’s Amy Pitre said. “We’ll have a workout early (Friday). And then we play. It's one game at a time now.”
Local schedule
Friday
Class 4A: No. 32 Tara (5-7) at No. 1 North DeSoto (29-5), 4 p.m. Friday
Saturday
Class 3A: No. 31 Sci Academy (13-5) at No. 2 Lutcher (27-3), 11 a.m.
Class 3A: No. 28 Westlake (12-12) at No. 5 Brusly (23-8), 2 p.m.
Class 5A: No. 31 Captain Shreve (16-14) at No. 2 St. Amant (26-2), 2 p.m.
Monday
Class 5A: No. 29 East Ascension (14-18) at No. 4 West Monroe (23-5), 4 p.m.
Class 5A: No. 30 Southwood (19-9) at No. 3 Walker (28-4), 5 p.m.
Class 5A: No. 26 Fontainebleau (14-9) at No. 7 Live Oak (27-6), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Class 5A: No. 18 Dutchtown (17-14) at No. 15 Benton (19-9), 4 p.m.
Class 3A: No. 22 West Feliciana (13-14) at No. 11 Berwick (12-10), 4 p.m.
Class 1A: No. 18 Gueydan (3-12) at No. 15 East Iberville (9-12), 4 p.m. Tuesday
Class 4A: No. 24 Plaquemine (9-12) at No. 9 Pearl River (14-8), 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A: No. 29 Lakeside (6-14) at No. 4 Doyle (23-9), 4:30 p.m. Sartwell Park
Division I: No. 6 Byrd (8-18) at No. 3 St. Joseph’s Academy (15-6), 4:30 p.m. at Traction Sports
Class 5A: No. 27 Destrehan (16-14) at No. 6 Central (22-4), 5 p.m.
Class 2A: No. 25 North Caddo (4-19) at No. 8 French Settlement (18-12), 5 p.m.
Division IV: No. 13 Ascension Catholic (15-14) at No. 4 St. John (16-4), 5 p.m.
Division II: No. 10 E.D. White (12-18) at No. 7 Parkview Baptist (10-21), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Division IV: No. 9 St. Edmund (17-7) at No. 8 Catholic-PC (13-13), 5:30 p.m.