When you cover sports for as long as I have, there is a pretty good chance you will see history repeat itself.
Game-winning plays are emulated. So are historic playoff journeys and years of consecutive titles
As I approach the 31st anniversary of joining the staff at what was then known as the Morning Advocate, there is one thing I want to point out.
No matter how it ends or how strange it has been with hurricane and an ongoing pandemic, this 2021 football season could become one of the best ever locally. For onace, I am not talking about the abundance of star players either.
Baton Rouge has the top two teams in the LSWA’s Class 5A poll and its Class 3A poll. As competitive as football is in Louisiana this is no easy feat. All of us — fans, coaches, players and the media — need to cherish this time.
There were many years when it was hard for a Baton Rouge team to get into the top 10 conversation, especially in 5A, let alone the top two like No. 1 Catholic and No. 2 Zachary.
If you polled a group of fans about where the best high school football is played, plenty of folks would probably still say New Orleans or north Louisiana. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.
Of course, as good as this season has been it is far from over. Rankings never guarantee an LHSAA title … far from it. But credit goes to the coaches, players and youth leagues for making this year potentially one of our best.
If you haven’t been to a high school football game yet, go for it. COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, making this easier to get out there safely. Pick a game, pick a team or players to watch.
Chances are, it will be worth it.
Here comes Week 7
Not sure which game to go see? I have suggestions.
They start with top-ranked University High (6-0) playing No. 2 Madison Prep (6-0) in District 7-3A Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Plenty of star power there.
If you prefer a 5A/4A game, the field is wide open in 5-5A. St. Amant (5-0) hosts Woodlawn (2-2) Thursday at Dutchtown. On Friday at DHS, East Ascension plays Dutchtown. In 4-5A, Central (5-1) at Scotlandville (2-3) is intriguing.
And in 2A, Episcopal hosts The Dunham School for a District 8-2A game that also is rivalry game.
So close … Liberty tops St. Michael
Running backs led the way, but a 66-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Khylan Gross to Cody Rucker gave eighth-ranked Liberty (5-0, 3-0) the breathing room needed to edge St. Michael 21-14 in a key District 7-4A game played Friday at Olympia Stadium.
Nicholas Johnson ran for 126 yards on 27 carries for the Warriors (3-2, 2-1). Liberty’s Kaleb Jackson had a game-high 148 yards on 12 carries with two TDs, including 55-yard scoring run.
St. Michael now enters the conversation about 7-4A contenders. Belaire (4-1, 2-0) is in it also, along with Istrouma (2-2, 1-1) at this point.
And again … in 2021
It was an early morning with a little nostalgia mixed in. Doing stories about the 47th Catholic High Invitational cross country meet Saturday morning was part of a routine.
They say it is important to remember where you came from. Well … 32 years ago, just days after my family moved to Baton Rouge, covering the Catholic High Invitational was my first assignment as a freelance writer.
I never forget that.