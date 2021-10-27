Statistics provided by local schools after Week 8 games.
Rushing
99-1,068, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 16 TDs
191-1,040, Kalante Wilson, Dunham, 18 TDs
131-955, Nicholas Johnson, St. Michael, 10 TDs
116-846, Glen Cage, Central, 14 TDs
92-824, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 12 TDs
94-813, Ethan Carmouche, Episcopal, 19 TDs
78-803, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 11 TDs
77-757, Denichlass Jeter, Belaire, 9 TDs
91-720, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 8 TDs
91-715, Hayden Elliott, Catholic-PC, 10 TDs
95-710, Jonathan Swift, Central, 9 TDs
86-694, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 9 TDs
81-626, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 10 TDs
Passing
1,890, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 126-217-6, 14 TDs
1,650, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 100-142-0, 18 TDs
1,486, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 98-152-8, 19 TDs
1,431, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 71-110-0, 15 TDs
1,197, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 70-131-2, 10 TDs
1,080, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 67-85-3, 19 TDs
1,026, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 50-89-5, 11 TDs
1,191, Hayden Hand, Dunham, 72-159-7, 12 TDs
1,108, Blake Abney, University, 74-121-3, 14 TDs
1,018, Maddox Bennett, St. John, 82-155-7, 9 TDs
956, Jonathan Swift, Central, 56-112-5, 10 TDs
802, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 50-74-0, 11 TDs
790, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 56-98-5, 6 TDs
741, Hunter Bethel, Walker, 59-92-2, 8 TDs
Receiving
38-733, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
32-682, Charles Robertson, Zachary, 9 TDs
48-638, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 5 TDs
36-573, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 3 TDs
19-570, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs
21-554, Treylan James, Madison Prep, 5 TDs
20-546, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 5 TDs
25-519, Jason Barnes Jr., University, 7 TDs
26-508, Kamren Senegal, Zachary, 4 TDs
25-494, Semaj Pierre, Madison Prep, 6 TDs
39-455, Damien Knighten, Scotlandville, 5 TDs
20-408, Calvin Collier, Central, 3 TDs
21-400, Edan Stagg, University, 6 TDs
25-353, Matthew Weiner, Dunham, 2 TDs
16-344, Jordan Dupre, Dunham, 4 TDs
15-322, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 6 TDs
Punting
48.6, Dawson Lee, St. Michael, 18-874
44.6, Wils Melton, University, 8-357
44.2, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 20-885
42.1, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 11-463
36.5, Pierson Parent, Dutchtown, 10-365
36.1, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 17-614
35.7, Evan Kern, East Ascension, 19-679
35.2, Hayden Harman, Dunham, 19-668
33.8, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 4-135
33.1, John Merritt Beuche, St. John, 16-529
Scoring
120, Kalante Wilson, Dunham, 20 TDs
118, Ethan Carmouche, Episcopal, 19 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
102, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown 17 TDs
96, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 15 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
90, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 15 TDs
84, Glen Cage, Central, 14 TDs
80, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 13 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
74, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 6 TDs, 35 PATs, 1 FG
72, Derrick Graham, University, 13 TDs
68, Landon Carter, Catholic, 11 FG, 35 PAT
67, Hayden Elliott, Catholic-PC, 10 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs, 1 PAT
66, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 11 TDs
66, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 11 TDs