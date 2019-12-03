After Scotlandville High ran away with an easy 83-42 victory over Jehovah-Jireh Tuesday night, senior guard Carvell Teasett made one thing clear — this SHS team has goals.
Of course, the 6-foot-2 Teasett had already proven he can score plenty of goals. Teasett scored a game-high 35 points, including seven 3-pointers to help the Class 5A Hornets (5-0) remain undefeated. The point total ties Teasett’s career high.
“This is more like a family than a team and the thing we want most is to play together and keep getting better,” Teasett said. “There are goals we have, like winning a fourth Division I title and trying to go undefeated.
“I was making shots … but all the credit goes to my teammates. I had a hot hand and they found ways to get me the ball when I was open.”
Scotlandville looked like a team on a mission to achieve goals and score plenty based on this battle of defending LHSAA champions. Class C Jehovah-Jireh (8-2), the two-time defending Division IV champion, trailed 19-6 after the first quarter and was unable to muster the firepower to draw closer. The Warriors have been hampered by injuries of late, but coach Dirk Ricks dismissed any type of excuse.
“We’ve had better nights,” Ricks said. “We got our butts beat tonight every way possible. Scotlandville was better than us in every phase of the game.
“They were exactly who I expected them to be. Scotlandville has five or six seniors and they do exactly what their coach instructs them to do. Now we have to move on and learn from it.”
Scotlandville's aerial assault included 13 3-pointers. TaiReon Joseph added 22 points with four 3-pointers. Virginia signee Reece Beekman contributed 13 points and 8 assists for the winners. John-Paul Ricks led JCA with 25 points, while Brandon Harton tallied 12.
The balanced scoring was indicative of the quarter-by-quarter balance. Scotlandville scored no less than 18 points in a quarter. The Hornets were not content to rest on a 37-11 halftime lead, either. SHS removed any doubt about the outcome with 26 third-quarter points.
Teasett and Joseph each had 12 points in the third quarter. The guard duo took turns knocking down jumpers from the wing and/or in transition through the game.
Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample was intense at times, imploring his team to correct each mistake. After the game, Sample said he was pleased.
“It’s so early in the season and like everybody, we’ve been up and down,” Sample said. “What I wanted to see was energy from them and execution. I wanted to see them deny and defend on defense and share the ball throughout the game on offense. I thought we did that. They key now is do it better.”