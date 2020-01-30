The second day of the LHSAA’s annual convention was a day of work — and perhaps homework — for principals, coaches and athletic directors.

More than 300 people attended each of the two workshop sessions that dealt with a lengthy agenda Thursday at the Crowne Plaza. One key controversial item that would have required the LHSAA’s private schools to reapply for membership was among 22 items withdrawn from the agenda.

Whether member schools cast a vote to end the LHSAA's select/nonselect split championships in its major sports or keeps a status quo is a major question going into a general assembly vote set for 9 a.m. Friday.

“I thought we had some great discussion today and people came with certain questions. I think there has been a spirit of cooperation,” LHSAA president Bruce Bundy of Mandeville said. “It looks like you have people working together and looking at what is best for the association as we talked about agenda items and what will be voted on."

A total of 133 items remain up for a vote Friday, including 95 that update the LHSAA’s constitution, a year-long project involving legal counsel, including constitutional law attorney Amy Groves Lowe, who will serve as parliamentarian Friday.

Much of the attention during Thursday’s agenda review revolved around a six-class plan to reunite the LHSAA’s select/nonselect schools proposed by North Vermilion’s Tommy Byler. The other focal point was a series of proposals from the executive committee that could limit seventh, eighth and ninth-grade eligibility.

Byler’s plan would create six football classes, each made up of about 51 schools. It would lump 1A and Class B schools of the same size together for other sports including basketball. It would also apply a 1.25 multiplier to private school enrollment.

“This is a proposal that would have everybody give a little bit,” Byler said. “The 1.25 multiplier we believe has some advantages. It bumps some schools around and closes some gaps. Football should not drive how all schools are divided. Football schools would be divided by one-sixth and then for other sports, it would be one-eighth. Yes, that would be six football title games and eight in other sports. But, that is better than the nine for football and 12 in other sports we have now.”

An LHSAA proposal to unite schools would use a 1.5 multiplier on co-ed schools and 2.5 on single gender schools.

Debate on eligibility for seventh, eighth and ninth graders entering schools for the first time was dominated by select school administrators, who reminded nonselect schools that those proposals could impact their schools and could impair girls programs in particular.

“There will be thousands of kids in all schools caught up in this and it’s not just private or select schools,” Catholic Athletic Director J.P. Kelly said.

The constitutional updates put on the agenda by the LHSAA’s executive committee will be grouped together in multiple blocks in order to save time and will be voted on first. They will require a two-thirds vote for approval of principals on hand.

From there, meeting will move on to the 38 proposed changes to from schools. Proposals to bring select/nonselect schools together like Byler’s and the others, including the one by the LHSAA also would require two-thirds approval. Bylaws can be changed with a simple majority vote.

“The issues are the ones that everybody wants to talk about — classification, select/nonselect and JV participation,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “I think there was good dialogue today, and I hope the room is full tomorrow.”

Some, including Many principal Norman Booker, a member of the executive committee, was pleased with input but is concerned about Friday's outcome.

“Good questions were asked, but I want everything to be clear,” Booker said, holding a stack of agenda items. “I don’t want somebody to click yes or no, not having read through this to understand it.”