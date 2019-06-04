Kam Jackson put together a awfully impressive sprint resume in four seasons at West Feliciana High. The Baylor signee is working to improve his starts and technique this summer.
But the prospect of an intriguing challenge has Jackson ready to race at the 44th Great Southwest Track & Field Classic that begins Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M. Matthew Boling of Houston’s Strake Jesuit, a Georgia signee, is also set to run the 100 meters, which is set for Saturday at the University of New Mexico track.
“I want to race him bad,” Jackson said. “Running against the best competition makes you better. I’ve heard about him and watched some videos. I want to see how I do.”
Boling started generating a national buzz when he won a wind-aided 100 meters in 9.98 seconds on April 27. Times of 10.20 and 10.13 followed last month for Boling, who also had a long jump of 26 feet, 5 inches against Texas Class 6A competition.
Jackson had one of the top two times at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track Championships. His winning time of 10.43 seconds in the Class 3A final was a close second to LSU football signee Trey Palmer of Kentwood, who ran a 10.42 in Class 1A.
It was one of three individual titles for Jackson, who also won the 200 meters in 21.25 seconds and the 400 in 49.04 to help the Saints win their fourth straight Class 3A title. He also was part of the winning 4x200-meter relay team.
This weekend Jackson will focus on the 100 and 200 meters. He also is part of a relay pool of Louisiana athletes. While there is speculation that Boling may opt not to run this weekend, Jackson said he is determined to make the most both races.
“I’ll be able to see where I am with my training,” Jackson said.