Zachary senior running back Connor Wisham scored three touchdowns in the second half to power the Broncos to a 35-3 victory over host Denham Springs on Friday night.
Denham Springs took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on Noah Hood's 37-yard field goal but trailed 14-3 at halftime to Class 5A's second-ranked Zachary.
Wisham returned the second-half kickoff 96 yards for a score, then added scoring runs of 21 and 29 yards in the final five minutes of the third quarter to put the game away.
Zachary (7-0, 2-0 District 4-5A) defeated Denham Springs for the 11th straight time. Denham Springs (3-3, 0-2) recovered two Zachary fumbles in the first quarter and played good defense, particularly in the first half. Jed Cambre and Elijah Butler had the fumble recoveries. Cambre's recovery stopped Zachary in a goal-line situation.
How it was won
Zachary blocked Kaleb Mitchell's first punt and recovered at the Denham Springs' 9-yard line. On third down, Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein kept for an 8-yard score to put the Broncos up 7-3 with 4:10 left in the first quarter. Three series later, Holstein connected on all three of his passes in a three-play, 66-yard drive. His last two passes covered 49 and 9 yards to Charles Robertson, with the 9-yarder going for a touchdown. Holstein completed 10 of 16 passes for 136 yards.
Player of the game
Connor Wisham, Zachary: Wisham had two kick returns for 156 yards. He rushed eight times for 83 yards and caught two passes for 32 yards. He has 15 TDs on the season. Wisham is a power back who is hard to bring to the ground.
They said it
David Brewerton, Zachary coach: "I thought we looked really good a week ago, and tonight we looked flat. But I'm very proud of the offensive adjustments that were made by our staff at halftime. I'm really proud of our defense with the way they played."
Brett Beard, Denham Springs coach: "We've been starting fast, and it was good to get that score. Our guys competed and they didn't back down. I think we can grow here. Zachary has some dudes back there, and they're the best team we've played this season."
Notable
- Cameron Stewart added 42 yards rushing on seven carries for Zachary.
- Denham Springs punted eight times to two for Zachary. Mitchell had punts of 52 and 56 yards in the second half that weren't returned.
- Micah Harrison led the Yellow Jackets with 62 yards rushing on 14 carries.