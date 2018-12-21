Madison Prep rode a strong second quarter to a 49-36 win over Dutchtown at University High's Lady Cubs Classic tournament Friday night.
The score was tied at 4 midway through the first quarter and each team seemed comfortable passing the ball around the perimeter waiting for a open shot near the basket.
Then the Chargers (3-7) turned it up a notch on defense and began pressing Dutchtown. Madison Prep reeled off a 12-0 run that lasted early into the second quarter. Before anyone had a chance to blink, that 12-0 run turned into a 24-4 run, and Madison Prep led Dutchtown 28-8.
The majority of Madison Prep’s points came on transition layups off Dutchtown turnovers. The biggest beneficiary was Torneisha Young. She scored 13 of Madison Prep’s 20 points in the second quarter and finished with 21 total points.
Chargers coach Dwayne Hayes said the team has been focused on playing at a slower pace but also said his team can excel at a higher tempo, which showed in a 30-9 halftime lead.
“(Young) had a really good day,” Hayes said. “She came out and said it’s time for her go. It’s her last year, and she really wants to have a good year.”
For Dutchtown (10-7) the first half hole was too much to overcome late. The Griffins entered the fourth quarter down 44-20 and finally got something going in the final period but lacked both the time and offensive firepower to even get the deficit into single digits.
Dutchtown coach Annette Lowery said the game got away quickly. Constant turnovers and sloppy offense under Madison Prep’s press defense put the Griffins on their heels the entire game.
“If you don’t get a chance to run your half-court offense, you can’t score,” said Lowery, adding her team was simply outhustled.
One of the second-half changes Lowery made was switching Dutchtown’s defense from a zone to a full-court man-to-man press. The defensive change and Madison Prep taking its foot off the gas, led to a 16-5 fourth quarter for Dutchtown. Daesha Chambers scored all six of her points in the quarter, and Destiny Graves and Aiyah Scott each added four points as well. Graves led the Griffins with 15 points.