LAKE CHARLES — With leading scorer Presleigh Scott saddled with foul trouble in the first two minutes of the Class 2A title game, Doyle teammate Elise Jones changed her mindset and took a more aggressive approach.
And the rest was history, literally. Jones scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead top-seeded Doyle to a 73-66 win over Red River at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament on Saturday.
Jones was named the title-game’s Most Valuable Player. She scored the game's first nine points of the game for the Tigers (32-2), who claimed their first LHSAA title in girls basketball since 1979.
“That’s never happened before," Jones said. “I just had to change up my mindset. I wanted to get to the free- throw line every time. To me, free throws and defense wins basketball games.”
Jones was right. She made 16 of 18 free throws, while Red River made just 8 of 25 as a team.
Jones credited Doyle’s seniors — Meghan Watson, Claire Glaslock and Madison Duhon — for leading the way this season. The trio combined for 32 points and 29 rebounds in the championship game.
“Meghan is a great post player,” Jones said. “Claire is one of the best shooters I have ever seen and Madison is just a dog on the basketball court, very strong.”
Doyle overcame a superb performance by center Ma’Kaila Lewis, who scored a game-high 30 points and grabbed 22 rebounds, for Coushatta-based Red River (29-6).
“I thought we played hard, they played hard and had a good team. It was good, hard, get-after-it girls basketball game,” Doyle coach Samantha White said.
“Their size was something. We knew Lewis was strong and she threw us around a little bit, but I think our quickness helped. We wanted to run as much as we could, we didn’t want to have a half-court game against them.”
Scott finished with 10 points in 11 minutes before fouling out.
“When Scott was in, it helped us because we are able to get it to her in transition and it helps open the floor for everyone else. It give us a spark,” White said. “But, when she went out, I think that sparked us too, we were ticked off.”
Scott fouled out with 5:55 left in the game. Doyle was leading 56-54 at the time, but immediately went on a 13-4 run to take control. Glascock scored eight of her 12 points in the run, draining a pair of 3-pointers.
“Free throws were a bugaboo again, it has been for the past two years,” Red River coach Jamie Antilley said. “I thought we played well overall. We just had a few breakdowns that hurt us.”