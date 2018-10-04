BY WARREN BRADY
Special to The Advocate
Friendship Capitol started slow, but the Golden Lions proved they could finish, scoring 44 straight points in a 52-20 victory over Northeast High in a District 8-2A game Thursday night in Pride.
It is the first District 8-2A win for Capitol (4-2, 1-2), while Northeast fell to 2-4, 1-2. A large homecoming crowd’s excitement reached a fevered pitch early when Northeast’s Quoshane Kelley recovered a fumble on Capitol’s first offensive play. The Vikings took advantage three plays later on an 18-yard pass from Deonte Fisher to Johnny Selders.
After recovering a Vikings fumble on a punt return, Capitol’s Colby Tucker unleashed a 62-yard pass to Kastopha Hankton. The Lions scored seven plays later on a 2-yard keeper by Tucker to tie the score. Tucker’s two-point conversion pass to Bryan Foley gave the Lions a 8-6 lead late in the first quarter.
Two deep passes from Rashaun Steel to Jascent Scott and Jacoby Junisy moved the Vikings from their own 18 to the Capitol 1 to close out the first quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Steel’s 1-yard sneak and a two-point conversion put the Vikings in front 14-8. With less than a minute left in the first half, Steel got the Vikings moving starting at their own 45. Steel’s scrambling ability and precision passes (4-6 for 55 yards), including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jascent Scott with time expired, gave the Vikings a 20-8 halftime lead.
The second half would be a different story. Diyon Woods recovered a Northeast fumble with 4:49 left in the third quarter to give the Lions the ball at midfield. Tucker rewarded Woods for the fumble recovery. The duo connected on a 50-yard TD pass that brought the Lions to 20-14 with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
A reverse pass by Northeast on a deep drive into Capitol territory was intercepted by Jacoby Bellazar at the Lions 15-yard line and returned 85 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 20 with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. The NHS defense held on the two-point conversion and the fourth quarter started the teams tied at 20-20.
“I felt like they got tired and we could pound in the fourth quarter. When they started hogging the line we threw it a little bit,” Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels said.
After forcing a punt, the Lions went on a seven-play 53-yard drive capped by Tucker’s 2-yard sneak for a touchdown and the two-point conversion which put the Lions ahead 28-20 with 7:52 left. Next, Capitol’s DaQuan Ray intercepted a Steel pass and the Lions quickly went back to Woods who responded with a 75-yard TD reception from Tucker to extend the Lions lead to 36-20.
Capitol’s defense was not finished as Elvin Derozan intercepted a Vikings pass with 6:58 in the fourth and returned it for a touchdown.
Northeast coach David Masterson lamented the youth on offense.
“We started six sophomores and one freshmen on offense tonight and it showed,” he said. “The hardest job is to hold it together.”