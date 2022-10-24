NO.crosscountry.101622.014.jpg

Runners take off in the boys varsity race during the Randy Zell Cross Country Classic on the City Park course in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 Sophia Germer

This week's Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association composite cross country rankings. First-place votes in parentheses.

Boys 

Rank Team Points

1. Jesuit (9) 99

2. Brother Martin (1) 91

3. Catholic 78

4. Parkway 62

5. Teurlings 53

6. Ruston 38

7. Holy Cross 37

8. Parkview 26

9. Zachary 24

10. St. Michael 23

Others receiving votes: Episcopal, Mandeville, St. Pauls

Girls 

Rank Team Points

1. St. Joseph's (10) 100

2. Episcopal 90

3. Mount Carmel 78

4. E.D. White 62

5. Vandebilt 49

6. Ruston 41

7. St. Thomas Aquinas 37

8. Byrd 35

9. Dominican 28

10. Newman 12

Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart-NO, ARCA, Teurlings, St. Martin's, St. Scholastica

View comments