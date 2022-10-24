This week's Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association composite cross country rankings. First-place votes in parentheses.
Boys
Rank Team Points
1. Jesuit (9) 99
2. Brother Martin (1) 91
3. Catholic 78
4. Parkway 62
5. Teurlings 53
6. Ruston 38
7. Holy Cross 37
8. Parkview 26
9. Zachary 24
10. St. Michael 23
Others receiving votes: Episcopal, Mandeville, St. Pauls
Girls
Rank Team Points
1. St. Joseph's (10) 100
2. Episcopal 90
3. Mount Carmel 78
4. E.D. White 62
5. Vandebilt 49
6. Ruston 41
7. St. Thomas Aquinas 37
8. Byrd 35
9. Dominican 28
10. Newman 12
Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart-NO, ARCA, Teurlings, St. Martin's, St. Scholastica