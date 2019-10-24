Class 5A/4A
Scotlandville at Zachary
7 p.m. at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium
RECORDS: Scotlandville 5-2, 0-2 in District 4-5A; Zachary 4-2, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Scotlandville lost to Central 30-27; Zachary beat Denham Springs 41-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SCOTLANDVILLE: QB Jesse Craig, DB Chris Daigre, OL/DL Martell Thomas; ZACHARY: DL Charles Selders, OL Dylan Landry, LB David Beathley.
NOTEWORTHY: The two-time reigning Class 5A champion Broncos are ranked ninth in the LSWA Class 5A poll and seek their fifth straight win. … Scotlandville has lost two in a row after a 5-0 start. … Zachary QB Keilon Brown has over 1,363 yards, while Craig of Scotlandville has 1,087 yards passing. How Zachary’s RBs, including RJ Allen fare, may be crucial.
Walker at Central
7 p.m. at Central High stadium
RECORDS: Walker 5-2, 2-0 in District 4-5A; Central 7-0, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Walker beat Live Oak 27-14; Central beat Scotlandville 30-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WALKER: QB Ethan McMasters, WR/DB Brian Thomas, LB Roger Brooks; CENTRAL: QB Sam Kenerson, RB Isaiah Rankins, LB Riyan Cotton.
NOTEWORTHY: McMasters leads area 5A passers with 1,378 yards through seven games. … Thomas has 815 yards receiving and 12 TDs. … Central’s 5-foot-6 Rankins has 719 yards rushing. … The play of Cotton, who moved to Central after playing on West Feliciana’s Class 3A title team two years ago is worth watching.
Class 3A and below
Dunham vs. East Feliciana
7 p.m. at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton
RECORDS: The Dunham School 6-1, 2-0 in District 8-2A; East Feliciana 4-2, 1-1
LAST WEEK: Dunham beat Episcopal 28-27; East Feliciana beat Capitol 54-22
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUNHAM: LB/RB Nic Suire, DB/WR Joshua Hardy, OL Oren Gleason; EAST FELICIANA: QB/DB Caleb Anderson, OL/DL Cor’Darius Wright, RB/LB Rodriguez London.
NOTEWORTHY: Will Dunham have a letdown after its win over rival Episcopal last week? That is a key question for a Dunham team that is ranked seventh in Class 2A … Anthony Safford rollied 205 offensive yards last week for Dunham. … Anderson, the son of EFHS coach Cedric Anderson, is a UL commitment and needs to be a factor on both sides of the ball.
East Iberville vs. Ascension Catholic
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: East Iberville 5-1, 1-1 in District 7-1A; Ascension Catholic 6-0, 1-0
LAST WEEK: East Iberville lost to White Castle 22-20; Ascension Catholic beat Erath 27-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST IBERVILLE: OL/DL Justin Hollins, RB Dedrick Wilson, RB Mandrill Williams; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: RB/LB Jai Williams, WR Brock Acosta, WR/DB Eric Simon.
NOTEWORTHY: ACHS has been the LHSAA’s Division IV runner-up the past two years and is ranked second in Class 1A in the latest LSWA polls. … The Bulldogs’ Williams has 792 yards rushing and 14 TDs and also plays a pivotal defensive role. … East Iberville looks to Hollins, a two-way lineman, to fill its leadership role as Wilson and Williams provide big plays.