Class 5A
First-place votes in parentheses.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (8) 3-0 107 1
2. West Monroe (1) 3-0 98 2
3. East Ascension 3-0 78 5
4. Zachary 2-1 72 6
5. Acadiana 3-0 62 7
6. Catholic-BR 2-1 56 4
7. Destrehan 2-1 53 3
8. Live Oak 3-0 42 8
9. Barbe 3-0 38 10
10. John Ehret 2-1 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Ruston 21, Parkway 14, Byrd 12, Scotlandville 8, Terrebonne 8, Evangel Christian 3, Holy Cross 3.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (8) 3-0 105 1
2. Warren Easton 3-0 95 2
3. St. Thomas More 3-0 92 3
4. Lakeshore 3-0 82 4
5. Northwood (1) 3-0 75 5
6. Leesville 3-0 75 7
7. North DeSoto 3-0 55 8
8. Neville 2-1 40 9
9. Plaquemine 2-1 36 6
10. Bastrop 3-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 15, Parkview Baptist 9, Franklin Parish 7, Rayne 4, St. Martinville 4, E.D. White 1, Tioga 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. University (9) 3-0 108 1
2. Jena 3-0 96 3
3. Church Point 3-0 90 4
4. Northwest 3-0 76 7
5. Sterlington 2-1 72 2
6. Union Parish 3-0 56 8
7. Kaplan 1-2 50 5
8. Loyola Prep 3-0 45 10
9. St. James 2-1 32 6
10. Iota 3-0 27 NR
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 17, Hannan 15, Jennings 13, West Feliciana 2, Crowley 2, Eunice 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (8) 3-0 106 1
2. Catholic-New Iberia (1) 3-0 98 3
3. Amite 2-1 73 4
(tie) Dunham 3-0 73 5
5. Many 2-1 70 2
6. Newman 3-0 59 6
7. Welsh 2-1 53 7
8. Rosepine 3-0 48 8
9. Country Day 3-0 38 10
10. Ascension Episcopal 3-0 25 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Helena 20, Kinder 18.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Kentwood (6) 3-0 100 1
2. Lafayette Christian (1) 3-0 90 2
3. West St. John (1) 2-1 94 T3
4. Southern Lab 2-1 83 T3
5. Haynesville (1) 3-0 74 5
6. Oak Grove 3-0 72 6
7. Logansport 3-0 59 7
8. Ascension Catholic 3-0 42 8
9. Vermilion Catholic 3-0 38 9
10. Basile 2-1 28 10
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 17, Ouachita Christian 12, Cedar Creek 1, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1, Montgomery 1.