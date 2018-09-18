brlutchereastascension090118_8 (copy)
East Ascension head football coach Darnell Lee

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND

Class 5A

First-place votes in parentheses.

School Rec Pts Prv

1. John Curtis (8) 3-0 107 1

2. West Monroe (1) 3-0 98 2

3. East Ascension 3-0 78 5

4. Zachary 2-1 72 6

5. Acadiana 3-0 62 7

6. Catholic-BR 2-1 56 4

7. Destrehan 2-1 53 3

8. Live Oak 3-0 42 8

9. Barbe 3-0 38 10

10. John Ehret 2-1 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Ruston 21, Parkway 14, Byrd 12, Scotlandville 8, Terrebonne 8, Evangel Christian 3, Holy Cross 3.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Karr (8) 3-0 105 1

2. Warren Easton 3-0 95 2

3. St. Thomas More 3-0 92 3

4. Lakeshore 3-0 82 4

5. Northwood (1) 3-0 75 5

6. Leesville 3-0 75 7

7. North DeSoto 3-0 55 8

8. Neville 2-1 40 9

9. Plaquemine 2-1 36 6

10. Bastrop 3-0 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 15, Parkview Baptist 9, Franklin Parish 7, Rayne 4, St. Martinville 4, E.D. White 1, Tioga 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. University (9) 3-0 108 1

2. Jena 3-0 96 3

3. Church Point 3-0 90 4

4. Northwest 3-0 76 7

5. Sterlington 2-1 72 2

6. Union Parish 3-0 56 8

7. Kaplan 1-2 50 5

8. Loyola Prep 3-0 45 10

9. St. James 2-1 32 6

10. Iota 3-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: De La Salle 17, Hannan 15, Jennings 13, West Feliciana 2, Crowley 2, Eunice 1.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Notre Dame (8) 3-0 106 1

2. Catholic-New Iberia (1) 3-0 98 3

3. Amite 2-1 73 4

(tie) Dunham 3-0 73 5

5. Many 2-1 70 2

6. Newman 3-0 59 6

7. Welsh 2-1 53 7

8. Rosepine 3-0 48 8

9. Country Day 3-0 38 10

10. Ascension Episcopal 3-0 25 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Helena 20, Kinder 18.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Kentwood (6) 3-0 100 1

2. Lafayette Christian (1) 3-0 90 2

3. West St. John (1) 2-1 94 T3

4. Southern Lab 2-1 83 T3

5. Haynesville (1) 3-0 74 5

6. Oak Grove 3-0 72 6

7. Logansport 3-0 59 7

8. Ascension Catholic 3-0 42 8

9. Vermilion Catholic 3-0 38 9

10. Basile 2-1 28 10

Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 17, Ouachita Christian 12, Cedar Creek 1, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1, Montgomery 1.

