Runnels senior guard Cade Tate is a small guy with a big shot. The 5-foot-8 Tate scored a game-high 42 points that included 12 3-pointers in the Raiders’ 88-61 victory over Alexandria-based Bolton Friday night.
“It was pretty incredible,” Runnels coach Ben Young said. “He set a school record with 12 3-pointers, and he made 12 of 16 3-pointers.”
Class B Runnels (20-11) finished the game at Runnels with 21 3-pointers, which included 21 of 34 shooting. That total also is a school record.
Tate was not the only sharpshooter. Wesley Stevenson finished with 26 points and was 6 of 9 from beyond the arc.
More milestones
Walker girls basketball player Tiara Young and East Ascension boys player Hobert Grayson IV achieved career milestones.
Young, an LSU signee, scored her 4,000th career point in a win over East Iberville. The senior, who started her career as a seventh-grader at Evangel Christian, scored a game-high 27 points for Walker in a 77-34 victory.
Grayson, a junior, scored his 1,000th career point in East Ascension’s loss to White Castle. The junior scored 32 points with three 3-pointers.
Grizzly Greats
Congratulations to the latest inductees into Catholic High’s Gizzly Greats Athletic Hall of Fame. Track standouts Ryan Jumonville (1991) and Calvin Williams (1997) were inducted along with coach Don Hood and Dr. Joe Laughlin were inducted Jan. 5.
Jumonville was an LHSAA javelin champion and also competed at the University of Tennessee. Williams, a top hurdler, went on to earn All-America honors at Texas.
Laughlin has been involved with the care, treatment and rehab of Catholic athletes for more than 40 years and is a retired after working as a longtime surgeon at the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic.
Hood has been on the Catholic High staff for 37 years, serving as an assistant track and football coach as well as teacher, guidance counselor and director of buildings and maintenance.
LHSAA area meetings
The LHSAA’s area meetings are set for next week in advance of its annual convention set for Jan. 23-25 at the Crowne Plaza.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine’s annual trek around the state to review the convention agenda begins the area meetings with meetings at 8:30 a.m. at Bossier City’s Airline High at 8:30 a.m. and Ouachita Parish High at 3 p.m on Tuesday. The Wednesday schedule has meetings set for 8:30 a.m. at Pineville High and 3 p.m. at the Lite Center.
The Baton Rouge area meeting scheduled for the LHSAA office at 8:30 a.m. opens the Thursday schedule that concludes with a 3 p.m. meeting at St. Martin’s Episcopal.
Gymnastics coach needed
The retire of longtime coach Kevin Nee this spring has Baton Rouge High seeking a gymnastics coach who is certified to teach physical education.
Job requirements include teaching beginning, intermediate and advance gymnastics classes, coaching the girls/boys gymnastics team, sponsoring the gymnastics club, hosting three to four local meets each year and hosting the LHSAA gymnastics meet.
Contact BRHS Principal Nanette McCann by email at ngreer@ebrschools.org.