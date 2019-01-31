Before their respective Walker High teams played District 4-5A rival Scotlandville at different sites Tuesday night, Jalen Cook shared his plan Tiara Young.
“He told me he was going to score 40, and they were going to win,” Young said with a smile. “I told him I would have to try to do something like that.”
What Young meant to be a joke turned into a surreal reality. Cook was stellar, scoring 38 points in Walker’s 69-65 win over the Scotlandville boys at SHS. Young kept her word, scoring a career-high 50 points in the Lady Cats’ 80-61 victory over the Scotlandville in a game played at Walker.
“When we came out and started warming up my shots were falling and I felt like I was going to have a good game,” Young said. “I don't not know what I shot from the field, but I do know was I was 17 of 21 from the free- throw line.”
Young finished a comparable 16 of 24 from the field while eclipsing her previous career-high of 46 points set against Minden during her years at Evangel Christian of Shreveport, the school she led to the Division I semifinals last March, before a family-related move brought her to WHS last summer.
Going into Friday’s District 4-5A game at home vs. Zachary, Young, a 5-foot-10 LSU signee, is averaging about 32 points per game for Walker (26-4), the No. 1 team in the LHSAA’s most recent Class 5A power ratings.
“The things most people don’t see about her is how humble she is and how well she knows the game,” Walker acting coach Hannah Jones said. “Every game, she shows you something different she can do with her skills and knowledge of the game.
“Some people think it is all about filling a stat sheet, but it isn’t. She had no idea she scored 50. It’s for the love of the game.”
Young said there is a side of her team casual observers don't see.
"There is more to this team than me," Young said. "We all have roles, and we're working to get better."
Last chance track
LSU’s Last Chance Qualifier indoor track meet is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Carl Maddox Field House. It is the last indoor meet scheduled locally before the LHSAA Indoor Championship set for Feb. 16 also at LSU.
8-2A tourney next week
The District 8-2A basketball tournament is scheduled for Feb. 7-9 at The Dunham School. Seeding for the tourney will not be set until after the LHSAA sets its power ratings Tuesday.