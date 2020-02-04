WALKER — The Zachary Lady Broncos needed all four quarters to fight off a feisty Walker squad in their Class 5A contest Tuesday night.
Zachary finally got some breathing room late and walked away with a 56-45 win.
The victory gave the Lady Broncos a 2-0 league mark, while Walker fell to 0-2 in league play. Zachary will host Live Oak on Friday night and square off against Denham Springs next week in what should be a marquee matchup.
Ambria Langley led Zachary with 12 points, followed by Skye Allen with 11 and Osha Cummings with 10.
Walker (20-10) trailed by five points midway through the final quarter, but Allen stole the ball at mid-court and ran the floor for an easy layup to make the tally 51-43 at the 2:33 mark.
Cummings and Green drilled four consecutive free throws to give the Broncos a 55-43 advantage with 1:22 to play and the guests cruised to a comfortable win.
The score was tied at 27-27 halftime, and Zachary coach Tami McClure implored her team to simply relax and stop forcing outside shots.
“I told them at halftime to just calm down, that we didn’t need to shoot 3-pointers," McClure said. "We could take it to the hole.
"Our defense buckled down in the second half. We usually like to full-court press, but against this team we wanted to pull it back and play half-court defense because we didn’t want to give them opportunities.”
The Lady Cats were led by Caitlin Travis with 15 points, while Trinity Harold contributed 12 and Kaitlyn Hayes added 10.
Walker entered the game after falling to Denham Springs 64-59 on Friday.
Coach Korey Arnold attributed the loss to Denham Springs to poor defense and looked for his team to improve against Zachary.
“We didn’t guard anybody against Denham and we didn’t play well on defense tonight,” Arnold said. “We played better defensively in the first part of the season, but we struggled to guard anybody tonight. We needed to keep them off the boards and we were just inconsistent.”
Zachary (22-5) trailed early as Walker’s Lanie Miller scored two straight baskets. But the Lady Cats committed three quick turnovers and Krystin Green’s 3-point bucket gave Zachary its first lead of the night.
Harold hit a 3-pointer for Walker just before the end of the first quarter to tie the game 13-13.
The Lady Broncos maintained a slim lead through most of the second quarter, but Walker kept pace and came back to tie the score three times in the period. Miller’s free throw knotted the game at 27-27 as the first half expired.
Zachary’s Green, a senior transfer from Indiana and a Nicholls State signee, played sparingly in the first half. Green was a top point-producer when she injured her knee earlier in the season, but over the past few weeks has been wearing a heavy knee brace. She nailed a 3-point basket midway through the third period as the Lady Broncos held a 41-36 lead through three periods.
Zachary attempted to slow down the pace in the final quarter to maintain control of the game, while the hosts had difficulty overcoming 18 turnovers on the night.