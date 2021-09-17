With Dutchtown and Covington having met in each of the last four seasons, Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta was obviously familiar with the Lion’s personnel — enough so to say in the days leading up to Friday’s matchup that his team’s offensive line needed to improve upon last week’s performance or Covington would “expose” them.
After seeing his team pile up 371 rushing yards on the way to a 37-15 win at Griffin Field, Mistretta had reason to be pleased with the guys up front.
“We knew we were stepping up in competition. We worked hard on it in practice all week, but I don’t think the players realized how physical they (Covington) are until they got on the field with them,” he said. “We struggled some in the first half, but in the second half, we really came out with a different mindset and really won it up front.”
The offense got plenty of help from the defense and special teams. Senior Alvin Lewis blocked two field goal attempts in the first half, a blocked punt early in the third quarter set up a score, and the defense held a potent Covington attack scoreless into the fourth quarter.
How it was won
Dutchtown led 7-0 at halftime on a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by Carter Hanberry on the final play of the first half.
The Griffins broke the game open with three third quarter touchdowns by running back and Tennessee commitment Dylan Sampson.
Sampson capped the opening drive of the half with a 38-yard scoring run. Following a blocked punt on Covington’s next possession, Sampson scored on a 23-yard swing pass from Pierson Parent.
On the next Dutchtown possession, Sampson blasted his way up the middle for a 33-yard score that gave the Griffins a 27-0 lead after three quarters.
Player of the game
Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown. Despite not touching the ball in the fourth quarter, Sampson racked up 186 yards on the ground on 13 carries and caught two passes for 29 yards.
They said it
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta: “We preach it (special teams) and everyone talks about how important it is, and in a game like this, it separated us”
Covington coach Greg Salter: “I thought we did a good job of hanging in there in the first half. We had our chances to stay even or take the lead, but not getting in the end zone when we got close hurt us. And a couple of special teams busts were very frustrating for me because I expect better. We have a lot of work to do, but I like this group. We are young, but we will continue to get better every week”
Notable
- Justin Chapman led Covington with 118 rushing yards and a score.
- Dutchtown has beaten Covington in each of the last four seasons since a loss in 2017.