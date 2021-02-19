A pick-six interception is typically a game-changing football play. The Dunham School’s Carlos Stewart provided a basketball version with a pick-up six Friday night.
The Santa Clara signee executed a rare six-point sequence in the third quarter that propelled the Tigers to a 70-60 nondistrict victory over Parkview Baptist Friday night at Dunham.
“When I get the ball in transition, it’s a push up the floor, look for teammates if they are open and they are not score,” Stewart said. “That’s my mindset.”
Stewart finished with a game-high 39 points, including five 3-pointers, seven rebounds and four assists in Dunham’s first game in nearly three weeks and after a two-week COVID-19 team quarantine.
Chase Augustus (11) and Jase Augustus (10) were the other leaders for the Tigers (14-11), who play Capitol Saturday to close the regular season. Tyler Otts and Nehemiah Johnson had 13 points each for Parkview (17-12).
“For being off for three weeks, I’ll take the effort,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “Defensively we were not real clean in the first half. Even though we gave up almost as many points in the second hal,f I thought our effort was significantly better.
“I thought Chase did a great job guarding the Johnson kid. Offensively, we were a little out of sync and turned it over some. But to score 70 points after being off three weeks … yes, I’ll take it.”
Dunham led by as much as 13 points in the first quarter and 14 points in the second. The Eagles scored nine of the final 10 points in the half to make it 37-31 at halftime.
The 6-foot-5 Johnson, who had nine rebounds, was a catalyst for PBS in the third quarter. He scored back-to-back baskets in the lane to tie the game at 37 with 6:30 to go. Jonah Doise’s transition layup put Parkview ahead 39-37 at the 6:18 mark.
It was tied at 42-42 when Stewart drove down the lane in transition and muscled in a shot with 3:43 remaining. Officials called a flagrant foul on the play. Stewart made both free throws.
Then he took the inbounds pass and made a jumper from the baseline. Suddenly it was 48-42 Dunham. Parkview got no closer than three points after that.
“It is all about the sense of urgency for us,” Parkview coach Jermaine Williams said. “We’ve got to continue to get better practice and every game.
"We had a chance and were in the game, but the third-quarter blues happened. And Carlos? He was a monster tonight.”